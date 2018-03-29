Mercury retrograde is happening right now — and not only does that mean Mercury zooming past the Earth, but you may feel that your life is off-kilter, and it may affect your love life, too — especially when it comes to communication. The current Mercury retrograde began on March 22 and will end on April 15. So, the good news is, it’s not forever, and it’s also manageable as long as you understand it and its potential influence on your life. After all, aside from feeling a bit unbalanced, Mercury retrograde is also a great time to date and connect, or reconnect with a current partner, and there are plenty of dates to bring you closer during Mercury retrograde.

No matter what stage of dating you are in — going on first dates, fiftieth dates, or more — Mercury retrograde is the time to keep going on those dates. In fact, Linda Joyce, Relationship Expert and Astrologer, tells Bustle it's the perfect time to reconnect with someone you may have gone a date with in the past if you've been thinking about them lately.

“Regarding dating, it’s a great time to review your individual goals and needs, as well as your goals for your relationship,” Wave Rayne, Intuitive Astrologer, tells Bustle. “Only, you don’t have to overdo it — just review it and leave it be. Let the Universe pick up your goals and open doors for you. Remember, not talking too much is really a good thing, too. Keep the serious talk for after Mercury retrograde, when you are more inclined to be more left-brained and linear thinking is returned.”

That said, there are several types of dates that are perfect to go on during Mercury retrograde, even if you've been together forever. "If you’re in a relationship, then this is the perfect time to take your partner back to the place you first met, or that place you had such an amazing time together — the date that made you commit to each other,” Joyce says. “You are meant to experience it again, to relive the joy of it all, and reconfirm to each other the importance of your relationship.”

Below are seven dates that will bring you and your partner closer since they’re all about making time to reflect and communicate with each other.

1 Cook Together klublu/Fotolia Whether you and your date have a cookbook that neither of you have opened, close your eyes, and pick a recipe to make, or if you prefer to get some help, from a service such as Plated that will deliver all the ingredients you need to your doorstep, cooking together is an ideal date activity. Not only will it be a great way for you and your partner to become closer, emotionally, but you’ll also have a delicious end result as far as your meal is concerned. “During Mercury retrograde, do creative things together,” Rayne says. “You can take a cooking class like an evening course in baking cakes, or making sushi or tacos. Just pick something you both enjoy eating that you never usually cook.” You can also use a program such as IfOnly. They have an activity called “Cooking 101 Basics Lesson for Two in Your Kitchen,” and it’s exactly what it sounds like. It’s a hands-on, personalized cooking class, and you’ll be chopping vegetables and seasoning food like a pro in no time at all. You’ll get a cheat sheet, too, just in case. A cool perk? Part of the proceeds from IfOnly events go to charity — for instance, proceeds from the cooking class benefit Meals on Wheels America, and the class costs $188 per person.

2 Go For A Sunrise or Early-Morning Walk Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Though you may not think of walking as a date idea, I think it’s a perfect one, and especially during Mercury retrograde. “Go for an early-morning power walk when the air is so fresh and invigorating, especially now during springtime,” Rayne says. “Try it a few times a week, if possible. Something about walking together brings people closer, and try walking without talking. Non-talking power walks bring an unusual kind of strength and power to your relationship. Your minds are given space to think independently of each other while you are both there, moving in space and time together. And new thoughts will arise, which will be really fun to share later on.” Rayne says the silence may be challenging at first, but that it’s healthy, and you and your date will get used to it.

3 Volunteer Hannah Burton/Bustle You may be aware that doing activity dates — versus standard coffee ones — will help you and your date engage with one another while doing something fun and productive in the process. So, volunteering together is a given in terms of a date that will be beneficial to the two of you, as well as others. “Volunteer to work together for an evening at a food or soup kitchen,” Rayne says. “Just do it. Then, afterwards, over tea or coffee, talk about the rewards and challenges.”

4 Have A Massage Or Meditation Night Ashley Batz/Bustle During a massage or meditation, silence is key, as is being fully present in the moment. Rayne suggests trading off massage nights and doing them wordlessly, if possible, for 30-45 minutes each. “Later, you can talk softly and gently about nothing serious, or you can choose topics to explore ahead of time, like ‘Things I liked to do when I was a teenager,’ or ‘What would I do if I won $100,000 in the lottery.’” Linda Furiate, a consulting Astrologer, Healthy Habits Expert, Reiki I&II, Inspirational Guide, and the founder of Of Universal Mind, agrees that doing a soothing activity during Mercury retrograde is a great way to build trust and reflect on boundaries.

5 Do Something Spontaneous, Like A Road Trip Or New Hike Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When it comes to a spontaneous date, just think of something you haven’t done before and go try it together. This may mean hopping in the car with your date and seeing where it goes — either driving along the California coast or going to explore a new neighborhood neither of you have checked out. Or you can finally go do that hike overlooking the lake that you’ve been meaning to try. “This Mercury retrograde period is filled with surprises,” Furiate says. “On March 28, Venus, the planet of love, connects with Uranus, the planet of surprise, meaning: Anything goes. This is a fun time to try something spontaneous together that neither of you has experienced before. Although with Mercury being retrograde until April 15, be sure to double-check every detail so nothing is overlooked.” Furiate says that an adventurous date idea may be to take a long hike on a path that neither of you have hiked before. “It will be fun to mark your trail and to remember landmarks, so you can return back to your starting point safe and sound,” she says. “However, with it being Mercury retrograde, you may want to jot those mental notes into your phone so that they are recalled correctly.” She also says that while it’s great to be spontaneous, safety comes first, so bungee jumping over a canyon may have to wait until this retrograde is over.

6 Have A Picnic In The Park Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Since spring is finally in the air in many parts of the world, a picnic is a great way for you and a date to connect during Mercury retrograde. Plus, it can take a lot of planning or a little, depending on how much prep time you have — are you going for a theme (wine and cheese) or a more thought-out menu plan (sandwiches from your favorite deli and homemade brownies that are your partner’s favorite)? If you want to add a spin to your park picnic, you can also do something like bird-watching, with or without a professional birder, Rayne suggests. “Check your parks for the walks or call the Audobon Society in your area, and bring binoculars if you have them. The organized walks are usually 2 -3 hours, and just the time in nature is so deeply refreshing. It’s a simple, easy, and uncomplicated way for you and your date to connect.”