What's your favorite holiday? Christmas? Hanukkah? Arbor Day? There are a lot to choose from, but perhaps the truest and purest American holiday is right around the corner. That's right, I'm talking about 7-Eleven Day. This day of days has finally arrived again — and there are plenty of 7-Eleven Day deals in 2019 to get excited about.

If you're not familiar, 7-Eleven Day falls on July 11 — or 7/11 — every year. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the brand has a whole lot of specials, all of which kick off at, you guessed it, 11 a.m. on the dot.

The main attraction has to be the Slurpee situation. Per a press release from 7-Eleven, participating stores will be giving away free Slurpees, while supplies last — in fact, it's estimated that the chain will give away NINE MILLION free small Slurpees drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You'll be able to snag them in Blueberry Lemonade flavor or sugar-free Cherry Limeade. The drinks will be served in some very colorful cups with the hashtags #TFW and #slurplife to encourage sharing on social media — but, let's be honest, the real draw is the Slurpees themselves.

And this year, 7-Eleven has expanded their 7-Eleven Day deals so customers can really make a day of it. "7-Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals," Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages, said in a press release. "This year we hope to expand the party outside our stores as Slurpee drink-lovers share photos of them and their birthday Slurpee drinks." Also, I don't care if 7-Eleven wants to call them "Slurpee drinks" I will call them SLURPIES because that is what they are.

If you happen to be a 7Rewards member, then the gifts just keep on giving. Members who claim their free small Slurpee will receive another free any-size Slurpee, redeemable in the next 30 days — a coupon for the drink will appear in your app. Two for the price of... none.

But that's not all — there will be other 7-Eleven Day dollar deals on, so keep your eyes peeled. You'll also find pizza slices and Slurpee-flavored cherry cookies for a humble dollar — and rewards members can snag a $1 Nashville hot chicken tender deal.

And don't forget that it's also National Hot Dog Month, so Big Bite hot dogs will only cost you a buck on both 7-Eleven Day and on National Hot Dog Day, which is July 17. That's two hot dog deals in less than a week — which definitely calls for a,"HOT DIGGITY DOG!"

One of the reasons the holiday is such a big deal is that the brand has become so popular over the years — and developed a bit of a cult following.

"Since inventing convenience retailing in 1927, 7-Eleven has continued innovating on behalf of customers for more than 92 years," 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto, said in a press release. "Fifty years ago, that meant introducing America to Slurpee, 7-Eleven's beloved brand. Today, our customer obsession drives digital innovation, like our 7Rewards loyalty app, scan and pay mobile checkout, under 30-minute delivery with the new 7NOW app, and product innovations like Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Roamer canned wine, cold-pressed juices, hot entrees and many more." That's a lot of swag for a convenience store.

7-Eleven is the home of so many beautiful things (I'm looking at you, delicious canned wine) and free Slurpees at 7-Eleven are always a reason to celebrate. So make sure you get yourself down to your local 7-Eleven for 7-Eleven Day — and remember, the deals kick off at 11 a.m. sharp.