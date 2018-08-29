7 Great 'Gilmore Girls' Moments Featuring Paul Anka, Stars Hollow's Favorite Dog
Gilmore Girls is widely known (and praised) for its witty dialogue full of pop culture references and its wacky characters, but rarely on the show have these two aspects combined more perfectly than in the form of the dog Paul Anka. Lorelei's shaggy pooch is named for the mid-20th century hitmaker of the same name, which may seem like an odd fit at first until you realize that Anka wrote and performed the song "Puppy Love," so it totally makes sense. And Paul Anka's best moments on Gilmore Girls prove that the canine was worthy of being named after a legend.
Although it's tough to imagine Gilmore Girls without Paul Anka, the pup was actually absent for the bulk of the show's run. Paul didn't make his debut until the second episode of Season 6, "Fight Face," when Lorelei adopts him to quell her loneliness while feuding with Rory. The dog stayed in the family through the end of the series in Season 7, and he even returned (still played by the same dog!) for the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. So even though his time on the show was relatively short, Paul Anka still managed to fit in a number of iconic moments, as evidenced by the list below.
1When It's Love At First Sight
Lorelei doesn't have the best track record as a pet owner, but when she sees Paul Anka (who at the time went by the name "Cocoa"), she knew that this time would be different.
2When He's A Swami
Here, Paul Anka gets his own booth at the Stars Hollow Winter Carnival, where he dresses as the world's most adorable fortune teller. Although his predictions may not make the most sense (You will sing songs of gemstones? Really?), he sure looks cute giving them.
3When He Disses Salad
Owners can sometimes rub off on their dogs, and that was never more true than with Lorelei and Paul Anka. In this moment, Lorelei shows off a nifty trick she's taught her fur baby, where he'll echo the word "pizza" with excited barks but give the word "salad" the silent treatment. I wonder what he'll do for the word "coffee?"
4When He Likes Rory Better
Even though Paul Anka is Lorelei's dog, he sometimes appears to show favoritism to others, like Rory. This moment shows that not only does he seemingly prefer Rory's company to Lorelei's, but he also apparently wants to go live with his owner's daughter. Paul Anka could be straight up coldblooded.
5When He Breaks Our Hearts
Not all of Paul Anka's best moments are cute or funny, and this one is downright heartbreaking. When the pup takes ill, it actually seems as if he could pass away, which would have been the saddest thing to ever happen on this show. Thankfully, he pulls through, but he sure did remind us fans how much we care about him.
6When He Uses His Charms On Luke
Luke likes to act tough, but he's really just a big softie. This is quite apparent when he tries to shoo away a begging Paul Anka while he's cooking some meat, telling him he needs to wait for the dish to cool before he can have any. Fast forward two seconds and Luke is blowing on the beef to give Paul a taste.
7When He Meets His Namesake In A Dream
This is it, the all-time greatest Paul Anka moment. As Lorelei's description of her wild dream is played out on the screen in black and white, we get to see the real Paul Anka (yes, that's really him!) come face-to-face with his canine counterpart, and when they meet it seems to have a universe-shattering effect. It's pretty epic to say the least, and could only have possibly been improved by a real life meeting — if the universe could handle it, that is.
Judging from this list, it's no wonder Lorelei has had enough with the poodles already; no poodle could ever muster as many memorable moments as the great Paul Anka!