7 Great 'Gilmore Girls' Moments Featuring Paul Anka, Stars Hollow's Favorite Dog

Gilmore Girls is widely known (and praised) for its witty dialogue full of pop culture references and its wacky characters, but rarely on the show have these two aspects combined more perfectly than in the form of the dog Paul Anka. Lorelei's shaggy pooch is named for the mid-20th century hitmaker of the same name, which may seem like an odd fit at first until you realize that Anka wrote and performed the song "Puppy Love," so it totally makes sense. And Paul Anka's best moments on Gilmore Girls prove that the canine was worthy of being named after a legend.

Although it's tough to imagine Gilmore Girls without Paul Anka, the pup was actually absent for the bulk of the show's run. Paul didn't make his debut until the second episode of Season 6, "Fight Face," when Lorelei adopts him to quell her loneliness while feuding with Rory. The dog stayed in the family through the end of the series in Season 7, and he even returned (still played by the same dog!) for the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. So even though his time on the show was relatively short, Paul Anka still managed to fit in a number of iconic moments, as evidenced by the list below.

1 When It's Love At First Sight Gilmore Gags on YouTube Lorelei doesn't have the best track record as a pet owner, but when she sees Paul Anka (who at the time went by the name "Cocoa"), she knew that this time would be different.

2 When He's A Swami Gilmore Gags on YouTube Here, Paul Anka gets his own booth at the Stars Hollow Winter Carnival, where he dresses as the world's most adorable fortune teller. Although his predictions may not make the most sense (You will sing songs of gemstones? Really?), he sure looks cute giving them.

3 When He Disses Salad Gilmore Girls Brasil on YouTube Owners can sometimes rub off on their dogs, and that was never more true than with Lorelei and Paul Anka. In this moment, Lorelei shows off a nifty trick she's taught her fur baby, where he'll echo the word "pizza" with excited barks but give the word "salad" the silent treatment. I wonder what he'll do for the word "coffee?"

4 When He Likes Rory Better Gilmore Gags on YouTube Even though Paul Anka is Lorelei's dog, he sometimes appears to show favoritism to others, like Rory. This moment shows that not only does he seemingly prefer Rory's company to Lorelei's, but he also apparently wants to go live with his owner's daughter. Paul Anka could be straight up coldblooded.

5 When He Breaks Our Hearts JavajunkiLxLblink182 on YouTube Not all of Paul Anka's best moments are cute or funny, and this one is downright heartbreaking. When the pup takes ill, it actually seems as if he could pass away, which would have been the saddest thing to ever happen on this show. Thankfully, he pulls through, but he sure did remind us fans how much we care about him.

6 When He Uses His Charms On Luke Giphy Luke likes to act tough, but he's really just a big softie. This is quite apparent when he tries to shoo away a begging Paul Anka while he's cooking some meat, telling him he needs to wait for the dish to cool before he can have any. Fast forward two seconds and Luke is blowing on the beef to give Paul a taste.