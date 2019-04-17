7 Interesting Physical Signs That Show You Have A Fast Metabolism

In many ways, your metabolism is a process that runs silently in the background, and thus isn't something you're likely to think about very often. But it if you have a fast metabolism, it can cause some fairly interesting physical symptoms that can be tough to ignore. To put it simply, "metabolism is the process of converting food consumed into energy," Dr. David Greuner of NYC Surgical Associates, tells Bustle. "It is occurring within all living things and is essential to survive."

But it's intertwined with and impacted by many other processes, and can have a profound impact on the way you feel. "Usually, people with fast-paced metabolisms have inherited it from genetics," Dr. Gruener says. "Yet, there are other factors that contribute to your metabolism such as age [..] muscle mass, and your physical activity."

Your metabolism can even change throughout your life, as your lifestyle and health changes, potentially leading to all sorts of weird symptoms,. It's a complex system, and it can be tough to pinpoint what, exactly, is stemming from your metabolism, and what might be a result of something else.

The best way to figure out why you might have a fast metabolism, is to speak with your doctor. They can figure out if it's something you were born with, the result of a lifestyle change, or even a side effect of a health concern. Read on below for some weird physical signs of a fast metabolism, according to experts.

1. You Get Hot Easily Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you're someone who gets hot and sweaty at the drop of a hat — even when everyone else around you is comfortable — it could be a sign of a fast metabolism. As Dr. Gruener says, "This is due to a higher basal body temperature, and quick metabolic reactions occurring within the body."

2. You're Hungry All The Time Nomad_Soul/Shutterstock While sweatiness may be an external sign of a fast metabolism, "internally, people owning high metabolisms will generally feel hungry all the time from their bodies constantly burning energy," Dr. Gruener says. So if it seems like you need to eat more often, this may be one reason why.

3. You Need More Meals Rawpixel_Shutterstock "A common sign of a fast metabolism is being able to eat higher than normal amounts of food," Emily Tills, a registered dietitian and nutrition coach, tells Bustle. "People with faster metabolism, or really a better utilization of energy, can eat more food." But she says it doesn't have much of a lasting effect. "Metabolism is simply the body breaking down and utilizing the food we eat as energy," Tills says. And if that process is happening quickly, it makes sense that you'd need more food to keep up with your body's needs.

4. You Poop A Lot Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you're hungry all the time and seem to poop frequently, consider it a another sign of a super fast metabolism. "The hunger and frequent [bathroom] stops are due to how quickly your body metabolizes your food," integrative health coach Tracee Gluhaich, tells Bustle. But keep in mind there are plenty of other reasons for frequent bowel movements, including issues like irritable bowel syndrome. That's why you may not want to chalk these symptoms up to a fast metabolism, until you double check with your doctor and see what they say.

5. You Have A Lot Of Energy Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Metabolism refers to the way our body processes and breaks down food for fuel. This is why some people are slow and sluggish, [while] others are hyperactive and always on the go," Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency doctor, tells Bustle. If yours is fast, you may find that you naturally have a lot of energy, Dr. Nesheiwat says, and possibly even a speedier heart rate, too.

6. You Feel Irritable Hannah Burton/Bustle Some people are born with a fast metabolism, while for others, it can be a side effect of an underlying health issue, like hyperthyroidism, which causes the thyroid gland to produce more thyroid hormone than the body actually needs, Dr. Marra Francis, tells Bustle. If that's the case, you may notice that you experience irritability and sleep disturbances, as well as some of the signs listed above, such as increased sweating, anxiety, and bowel changes, Dr. Francis says. For that reason, if it seems like you have a fast metabolism, and other "weird" symptoms, it'll be a good idea to get a checkup and make sure there isn't something more going on.