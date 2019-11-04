Whether you’re in need of some stocking-filler inspiration or are after a novel to get you through the long November nights, there’s so much on offer in the literary world this winter that you’ll be spoilt for choice. Here are just seven of the books coming out in Nov. 2019 that will make the perfect gift for friends and relatives — or for yourself.

Out this month is the autobiography of a Red Hot Chilli Pepper's rock legend who offers all the BTS secrets we've always wanted to know. Plus, the critically acclaimed Jog On is getting a sequel, full of practical tips from author Bella Mackie on how to actually get outside and start running, even if it feels like the hardest thing in the world. Fans of the phenomenal series Fleabag have serious cause for excitement, as there's a brand new offering from Phoebe Waller-Bridge. And, if you’re in need of a cheat sheet when it comes to understanding Brexit and what's been going on in Westminster for the past few years, then the Guardian's John Crace is here to help.

It’s almost the season of mistletoe and joy so whether you’re faced with the impossible task of finding a gift for someone or you're planning on treating yourself, here are seven books coming out in November 2019 that you can’t miss.

1. 'Fleabag: The Scriptures' by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag might be the best thing to hit our TV screens in recent times. The genius of Phoebe Waller-Bridge hasn’t only won awards but had made her a massive household name. So, when it was announced that Fleabag: The Scriptures would be released, a complete collection of the shows script as well as never before seen notes from Waller-Bridge herself, it caused a Twitter storm. You’ll be able to get your hands on it on Nov. 12 and it makes the perfect stocking filler for any serious Fleabag fan. Pre-order it here.

2. 'Jog On Journal' by Bella Mackie Bella Mackie’s first book, Jog On was one of the most insightful looks into how exercise can affect your mental health. Funny and personal but packed with analysis from experts, Mackie's first book was the completely relatable coach you needed. In the Jog On Journal, things are getting seriously practical. This book is full of tips on how to draw up a running schedule as well as nutritional plans and coping strategies. The Jog On Journal is the complete fitness guide you need to take into the festive season with you and it’s available from Nov. 14. Pre-order it here.

3. 'Acid For The Children' by Flea Red Hot Chilli Peppers are one of the most iconic rock bands of the 21st century and bassist Flea’s story really is one of rags to riches. Born in Australia, Michael Peter Balzary moved to New York as a child when his life turned upside down. His parents split, he moved to the west coast, and met Anthony Kiedis. Together they founded the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, released smash hits, and travelled the world. Acid For The Children reveals what it’s really like to be a rockstar and is available on Nov. 5. Pre-order it here.

4. 'Decline & Fail' by John Crace If you’re a little bit confused by what’s going on in Westminster and Brussels right now, you're not alone. Negotiations are ever changing every hour, never mind everyday. John Crace’s Decline and Fail has been described as your “personal survival guide to the ongoing political apocalypse.” Crace explains what’s gone on in Westminster over the last few years and what direction British politics may go next. It’s out on Nov. 7. Pre-order it here.

5. 'The Light In The Hallway' by Amanda Prowse The Light In The Hallway tells a tale of loss and growth. When Kerry dies and leaves Nick and their teenage son Olly to figure out what to do, he doesn’t know if he will ever be happy again. With Nick unsure of how to cope with his own grief while trying to keep his sons life afloat, his in-laws happy, and his friends unconcerned everything feels like it’s all too much. As his childhood sweetheart Kerry was all Nick knew but now he is faced with the question, is she the only one that could make him happy? The Light In The Hallway is available from Nov. 11. Pre-order it here.

6. 'Westwind' by Ian Rankin If you’re a thriller fan then there’s no doubt that you’ve been waiting for Ian Rankin’s next book with eager anticipation. After his colleague goes missing, Martin Hepton starts to suspect the worst. Working alongside his journalist ex-girlfriend, the only person to believe his story, Hepton sets out to uncover the murky truth at his own peril. He soon realises there’s a reason that some secrets are supposed to remain unknown. You can buy Westwind from Nov. 14. Pre-order it here.