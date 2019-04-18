7 Old-Fashioned Relationship Habits Happy Couples Are More Likely To Have

Being a happy couple takes work. If you're looking for ways to better connect with your partner, there are a few things you can try. According to experts, adopting some old-fashioned relationship habits can do wonders for your relationship.

“Happy couples are more connected and technology has significantly changed the way we communicate," Kate MacLean, relationship expert at Plenty of Fish, tells Bustle. "But there are certainly a few 'old-fashioned' habits that can positively impact a relationship and should never be forgotten."

For instance, Netflix and Postmates make having date nights so much easier. But according to MacLean, putting in the effort to actually dress up, go out, and spend quality time with each other is a great way to keep your connection alive. After all, if you're doing the same thing every week, it's going to become routine. That's one way to kill the passion in the relationship.

"Sometimes, it's the little things that would be considered 'old-fashioned,'" Diana Sadat, relationship expert and clinical director of Allura Sex Therapy Centre, tells Bustle. But it's those little day-to-day things that make your relationship feel connected. Couples who last and are satisfied in their relationship have habits that keep their bond strong. So here are some old-fashioned relationship habits happy couples are more likely to have, according to experts.

1. Staying Close At Parties Ashley Batz/Bustle You don't need to be attached at the hip the entire time you're out together. But as Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking tells Bustle, being attentive to each other and staying close by are small ways to keep your connection going strong. "Old-fashioned habits like these increases the intimacy and the feeling that it really is the two of you facing life in love with each other," she says. "It provides couples with a sense of stability and a feeling that the relationship is the priority."

2. Setting Aside Time To Talk Ashley Batz/Bustle Setting aside time to sit and talk with your partner is a habit many long-lasting couples have. They talk about their day, issues they may have had, or pretty much anything they want to bring up. According to relationship expert and spiritual counselor Davida Rappaport, it's all about making time to connect with each other on a day-to-day basis.

3. Greeting Each Other With A Kiss Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Greeting your partner with a kiss when you come home from work is as old-fashioned as it gets. But as Trombetti says, "It's bonding and it shows you care."

4. Complimenting Each Other Ashley Batz/Bustle Sincere compliments never go out of style. Happy couples know how and when to give compliments to each other. "They make an effort to notice little things and changes like a new outfit or hairstyle," Rappaport says. "Who doesn’t like their partner telling them that they love them or that they have excellent taste?"

5. Talking On The Phone Ashley Batz/Bustle As easy as texting can be, it's not really the same as hearing your partner's voice. People who feel connected with their partners aren't afraid to talk on the phone when they can. "There's something special when your partner makes the effort to actually call you," Sadat says. "Plus, hearing your partner's voice can be very bonding in and of itself!"

6. Saying "Goodnight" When You're Apart Ashley Batz/Bustle "I know a few young couples who call each other to say good night, especially when they are traveling or out with friends," Jeannie Assimos, eharmony’s chief of advice tells Bustle. "Not only is it absolutely adorable, but I find that those couples are generally happier and longer-lasting." If you don't live together or you need to be apart for the night, making an effort to talk to each other before bed shows how much you care and prioritize each other. A little effort really does go a long way.