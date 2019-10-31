7 Productivity Apps That'll Help Your Brain Get In The Zone

Getting organized can be difficult — especially if you're looking at a lengthy to-do list for the day. And while we'd all like to believe that we are totally capable of staying on task all day, it's OK to need a little extra help focusing and checking everything off your list. Since your smartphone is probably by your side most of the time, one of your best resources could be productivity apps that'll get you in the zone.

Productivity can mean different things to different people. For some, being productive means being able to complete one assignment in a short amount of time without being distracted or picking up the phone. For others, productivity means getting through a ton of projects over a longer period of time. Whatever your definition is, it's important to find a plan and method that works for you. And nowadays, there are a ton of apps out there that can assist you along the way. Whether you need help cutting out distractions or keeping up with everything you need to get done, countless productivity hacks are at the tips of your fingers.

Here are seven apps that'll help you get your brain focused and your tasks done.

1. Unroll.me Sometimes the best way to increase productivity is by eliminating distractions and decluttering. And what's more distracting and cluttering than an email account filled with useless subscriptions and promotions you're never going to use? Unroll.me is on the case. The app organizes your inbox by unsubscribing to emails you no longer want and then compiling the ones you do want into less emails. This means you can spend less time sifting through emails you'll never open and get to the important ones faster.

2. Evernote If your idea of productivity means organizing your thoughts and ideas quickly when they come up, Evernote is the app for you. It's a note-taking software that allows you to save and organize text, photos, and drawings that you may need later on. Plus, the app lets you send email alerts in relation to the notes you create so that you can let future-you know when something needs to be completed or looked at.

3. Forest If you need a little extra push staying on task and not running to your phone to check your social media apps, Forest is a great (and super cute) way to do this. Essentially, it's just a timer app, but it has a fun twist. You set a time period on the app that you want to commit to not using your phone for. During this time everything phone-related is off-limits. And if you're able to go the allotted time without checking your phone, you get coins and grow a cute, little virtual tree. The more you succeed at not getting distracted, the more trees you grow, eventually turning into a forest. But should you get distracted and pick up your phone, the tree dies. Though the app doesn't keep you locked out of your phone, it's a more fun and easy-going way of trying to stay focused. Plus, the best part is that if you earn enough coins, you can use them to plant real trees! What better motivation to stay focused than saving the planet?

4. Buffer If social media is important to your career, but every time you go online to post something you get distracted by your feed, Buffer is an option. The app lets you schedule posts for your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn ahead of time. This means that you can allot time at the beginning of your day to schedule your posts, so that you don't have to constantly get distracted throughout the day manually uploading them at peak times. Plus, you don't have to guess the best time to post on Instagram anymore. Buffer also serves as a social media analytic tool that studies when your audience is more active and makes suggestions based off that. You can become a social media star without even going on your apps all day.

5. Todoist Todoist is a great app to use if you want a no-nonsense way of staying on task and remembering your day-to-day items. The app starts you off everyday with an overview of what you need to get done. It also allows you to organize and prioritize these tasks using Favorites, Sections, and Subtasks. Plus, Todoist lets you collaborate with others, allowing you to delegate tasks or share work you've completed. And if you're someone who enjoys seeing your progress, the app lets you set goals for yourself and then look at the trends surrounding how quickly and efficiently you get them done. It's the perfectionist's dream come true.

6. Focus List Sometimes the best way to achieve productivity is by ensuring you're giving all your individual assignments as much attention as they need. Focus List can assist you in doing just that. It uses the Pomodoro technique to help you focus on tasks by organizing set times for them. The Pomodoro technique is one that encourages you work for 25 or so minutes and then break for five, whether or not you have energy to continue. This lets you get all distractions out during an allotted time, and helps to create more focus during the time periods that you are working. You can use these for any tasks, just plan our your assignments at the beginning of the day and then proceed accordingly.