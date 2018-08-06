I spend about half my time living with my partner, and the rest of the time, we're in long-distance relationship. I love our time together, but I also love our time apart. It's taboo to admit it, but I don't want to be around my partner all the time, and there are advantages to being long-distance.

"The level of connectedness for a long-distance relationship must rival that of those couples who have the luxury of being together," bestselling author and relationship expert Susan Winter tells Bustle. "Long-distance couples must work double duty to make sure they're sensitive to their partners' needs. They understand that speaking to each other is a harder task to accomplish. They must learn to anticipate each other’s needs in advance."

But while being in a long-distance relationship may require hard work and communication, it's not all difficult. It also means you get some of the advantages of being single without having to deal with downsides (like the frustrating dating scene). When you learn to support each other even when you're not physically present in each other's lives, you develop an even stronger bond — one that exists no matter where you are in the world.

Here are some reasons I actually love being in a long-distance relationship.

1 I Get Freedom Hannah Burton for Bustle In relationships where I was with my partners all the time, I missed being able to do whatever I wanted whenever I wanted without thinking of anyone else. In a long-distance relationship, you still get to do that (with certain limitations, depending on whether you're monogamous). I don't feel like I have to give up my thirst for adventure or solo travel for my partner's sake, which means there's no resentment on my end.

2 I Appreciate Our Time Together Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When I spend months away from my partner, I appreciate the freedom, but I also look forward to seeing him again. I begin fantasizing about our reunions, and when we do meet again, it's extra exciting. And the sex is always great when we've been anticipating it forever.

3 We Have Our Own Lives Hannah Burton for Bustle My partner and I both really value our careers. It's important to me to have time where literally all I have to think about is work. Sometimes, I need that focus. And the fact that we support each other devoting time solely to our jobs makes our relationship extra special. We'll go through each other's Twitter pages and favorite and retweet even the things we don't understand. I believe that to have a truly fulfilling relationship with someone else, you have to be complete within yourself, and being away from your partner lets you further develop yourself.

4 We Rarely Fight Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When my partner and I are apart, we don't have much to fight about. We're out of each other's faces and are just glad to be talking to each other when we get the chance to talk. When we're together, we're so happy to be together that we can practically do no wrong in each other's eyes. Fighting just doesn't seem worth your time when you have such limited time together.

5 I Get My Own Space Hannah Burton for Bustle Sharing a room with someone is comforting, but it's also annoying. I'm really not surprised that one survey found divorced people get more sleep than married people. Every time my partner rolls over or gets out of bed, I wake up, which means I sleep much better on my own. There's also just something relaxing about having a whole room to myself, and it means I don't have to live in anyone else's mess.

6 I Get Time Alone Hannah Burton for Bustle It takes energy to interact with other people, even if that person is your partner. Being around your partner all the time also means you have to put up with their annoying quirks. Sometimes, it's nice to have a break from other people, my partner included, and get lots of me time in.