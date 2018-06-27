7 Rose Gold Sex Toys To Try That Are Gorgeous — And Functional
I'll be the first to admit that I'm a sucker for sex toys that are pretty as well as practical. Gone are the days of old-fashioned sex toy design — you know, those super phallic, neon-colored, in-your-face toys that you'd have to shove in a box under your bed for fear of someone stumbling across your collection. Now, modern sex toy design has taken over, and given us some seriously gorgeous options to choose from.
"Over the last decade, our culture has begun waking up and challenging the stigma that has plagued this category for so long," Ti Chang, co-founder and VP of design at sex toy company Crave, tells Bustle. "With the rise of women across the globe in various movements, women are also demanding serious design and consideration for products for intimacy. So the design of sex toys is evolving to meet the design and manufacturing standards of other modern consumer products. Why should a product for pleasure be any less beautiful or functional than any other everyday product?"
And because I'm basic AF, there's a special place in my heart for sex toys with rose gold finishes — because what could be more pleasing to the eye (and the genitals)? If you're in the market, here are seven sleek, beautiful rose gold sex toys that are perfect to add to your collection if you want to glam things up — without compromising on pleasure potential.
1Le Wand Petite
This aesthetically pleasing sex toy is the mini version of the original Le Wand vibrator, and although it might be smaller in stature, it's still plenty powerful. Le Wand Petite (which also comes in a gorgeous violet shade, FYI) boasts 10 vibration speeds and six patterns, plus it's waterproof — meaning shower sex is about to get a whole lot hotter. And thanks to it's small size, it's super portable, so don't forget to bring it along on any romantic summer getaways with bae you have planned for the summer!
2The Original Heart by Chakrub
If you're a believer in the mystical energy that crystals can bring you, this stunning rose quartz dildo is a great toy to add to your collection. In addition to being great for intimate massage, The Original Heart can help to open your heart chakra, and assists with things like raising your self-esteem, understanding your emotions, and stimulating your sensual imagination.
3Satisfyer Pro 2
Oral sex lovers, look no further: the Satisfyer Pro 2 can provide you with feel-good sensations that are eerily similar to the real thing, no tongue required. It uses "pressure wave stimulation" technology to mimic the feeling of oral — can I get an amen? — and if you're in a hurry to orgasm, it has a reputation for getting the job done in pretty much no time flat.
4Vesper by Crave
Talk about ~bang~ for your buck: in addition to being a beautiful, rose gold-accented accessory, Crave's Vesper necklace is also a portable (and powerful) vibrator. It has two vibration patterns and three power settings — impressive for such a small toy — and can provide you with 40 minutes of vibrations on just one charge.
5Fun-Mates Bullet Vibrator
If you're a newbie to the sex toy game, this simple but super cute bullet vibrator is perfect for you. Small but mighty, it has 16 speeds to choose from, is waterproof, and even has a silicone tip that, when inserted, adds an extra layer of pleasure. Plus it's super affordable, so it's the perfect toy to add to your collection if you're on a budget!
6Intimate Pleasures Kegel Set
Doing Kegel exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor can help you have stronger orgasms — and using this set of gorgeous Ben Wa balls from Adam & Eve is one great way to work on your vaginal fitness while experiencing gentle stimulation at the same time. An added bonus? The Intimate Pleasures Kegel set comes with four balls of varying sizes — two small, one medium, and one large — so you can mix and match to your heart's content.
7Wink+ by Crave
The Wink+ by Crave is designed to be discreet, and it's seriously so sleek and stunning that you can leave it out in plain sight without anyone being any the wiser. This rose gold vibe is USB rechargeable, with an impressive battery life of up to the three hours — even on the highest setting!
So what are you waiting for? If you're shopping for toys that are aesthetically pleasing and pack a pleasure-filled punch, treat yourself to one of these seven adorable rose gold options.