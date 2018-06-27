I'll be the first to admit that I'm a sucker for sex toys that are pretty as well as practical. Gone are the days of old-fashioned sex toy design — you know, those super phallic, neon-colored, in-your-face toys that you'd have to shove in a box under your bed for fear of someone stumbling across your collection. Now, modern sex toy design has taken over, and given us some seriously gorgeous options to choose from.

"Over the last decade, our culture has begun waking up and challenging the stigma that has plagued this category for so long," Ti Chang, co-founder and VP of design at sex toy company Crave, tells Bustle. "With the rise of women across the globe in various movements, women are also demanding serious design and consideration for products for intimacy. So the design of sex toys is evolving to meet the design and manufacturing standards of other modern consumer products. Why should a product for pleasure be any less beautiful or functional than any other everyday product?"

And because I'm basic AF, there's a special place in my heart for sex toys with rose gold finishes — because what could be more pleasing to the eye (and the genitals)? If you're in the market, here are seven sleek, beautiful rose gold sex toys that are perfect to add to your collection if you want to glam things up — without compromising on pleasure potential.

Chakrubs The Original Heart $150 ChakrubsBuy Now If you're a believer in the mystical energy that crystals can bring you, this stunning rose quartz dildo is a great toy to add to your collection. In addition to being great for intimate massage, The Original Heart can help to open your heart chakra, and assists with things like raising your self-esteem, understanding your emotions, and stimulating your sensual imagination.

Crave Vesper $69 CraveBuy Now Talk about ~bang~ for your buck: in addition to being a beautiful, rose gold-accented accessory, Crave's Vesper necklace is also a portable (and powerful) vibrator. It has two vibration patterns and three power settings — impressive for such a small toy — and can provide you with 40 minutes of vibrations on just one charge.

Amazon Fun-Mates Bullet Vibrator $17 AmazonBuy Now If you're a newbie to the sex toy game, this simple but super cute bullet vibrator is perfect for you. Small but mighty, it has 16 speeds to choose from, is waterproof, and even has a silicone tip that, when inserted, adds an extra layer of pleasure. Plus it's super affordable, so it's the perfect toy to add to your collection if you're on a budget!