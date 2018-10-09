Introducing sex toys into the bedroom is a great way to spice up your love life but, as anybody who's tried a few can tell you, some of them are more hassle than they're worth. While a great sex toy can totally change the game and up the sensations for both of you, some toys are just a bit cumbersome or downright awkward — especially if you're not used to using them during sex. So if you're hoping to add a toy into your sex life, it may be time to look for one that actually enhances the experience for both of you.

Luckily, sex toy technology has come a long way — and there are some amazing toys out there that are designed while keeping couples having sex in mind. Some of them are great solo toys that can also double with a partner, others are meant to be used by two people at once — but they're all straightforward, slick, and user-friendly. But designing a toy that can work for couples definitely has its challenges, as co-founder and Chief Pleasure Officer of MysteryVibe knows.

"Every body is different," Alys says. "Creating a pleasure product that is versatile enough for all different body types and preferences can be challenging because no two people — regardless of gender — want exactly the same thing. How can you take an infinite amount of sexual preferences into account when designing one vibrator?"

But these toys managed to do just that. Here are some products for the bedroom that can help take things up a notch.

1 Crescendo Crescendo $149.99 MysteryVibe Buy Now This toy bends to help fit all different angles, making it a great option for couple play. Whether you want vibes on the clit, the shaft, the perineum, or anywhere else, it can find a way to scratch your itch.

2 Le Wand Le Wand $170 Le Wand Buy Now Le Wand is a classic vibrator for a reason: it's super powerful and effective. Not only can it give your partner a wave of pleasure as is, the loop attachment gives a lot of options if you're hooking up with someone with a penis — either as a masturbation sleeve or to add some targeted pressure to the frenulum.

3 Fin Fin $70 Dame Products Buy Now Fin is a great choice for beginners because it's all about the simplicity. It's a little vibrator that you wear on your fingertip during sex, so you can move as usual, just with an added layer of sensation and power. You can take turns wearing it — or get one for each of you — and use it for massages, fingering, hand jobs, or anything else you might want to do with your hands.

4 Satisfyer Partner Multifun Satisfyer Partner Multifun $49.95 Satisfyer Buy Now This toy comes with three engines and 14 different ways to use it — so there's definitely something for both of you. It can be hooked around a penis as a pseudo cock ring, worn during sex, used a clitoral vibrator, or even a nipple clamp. It's designed for couples to play with, so if you like to experiment then this might be the option for you.

6 Cuffies Cuffies $18 Unbound Babes Buy Now Sometimes, you don't even need vibrator at all. These cute little cuffies are a great way to start to dabble into some light bondage — or just a little role-play.

7 We-Vibe Unite We-Vibe Unite We-Vibe Buy Now Another wearable vibe is the We-Vibe Unite. The hands-free toy is meant to be inserted into the vagina and then the other side hooks around for hands-free clitoral stimulation during sex, while also stimulating the shaft.

7 SVAKOM Tyler Rechargeable Vibrating Ring SVAKOM Tyler Rechargeable Vibrating Ring $39.97 Amazon Buy Now Sometimes, simpler is better. This simple cock ring gives vibration your partner can feel, while the textured nub aims to send those vibrations straight to your clit as well. Easy to wear and relatively inexpensive, a great toy to try if you're not sure you're going be into toys.