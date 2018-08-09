It's easy to feel like the universe doesn't have your back when you're looking for "The One" and well, nothing's happening. You keep dating the same type of people who are all wrong for you. You keep dating people who don't want a serious relationship. Or, you just never happen to meet anyone who catches your interest romantically. When you're making zero progress on the love front, it can make you feel like the universe just wants you to give up. But according to experts, that's not necessarily true. In fact, the universe is trying to set you up with "The One" right now and you may not even realize it.

"I believe that in a lifetime we are in constant communication with the universe," Jenna Matlin, clairvoyant intuitive of The Queen of Wands Tarot, tells Bustle. She says we're "co-writing the story of our lives" and it's a dance between what our ego wants and what we're meant to learn and have.

When people put their intention to find love out there, it's usually delivered. "The universe nudges you in directions to get you there, but often we ignore it," she says. "The sky does not erupt into fireworks when you finally meet them. Usually, it's quiet. You will just know but in that soft kind of way." Matlin says the universe is actually always trying to show you "The One". But the question is, are you ready to pay attention?

So what are the subtle signs it tries to send your way? Here are some easy-to-miss indicators the universe is trying to hook you up with your soulmate, according to experts.

1 You're Finally Done Messing Around With The Wrong Ones Ashley Batz/Bustle The universe is profoundly generous, Matlin says. If you step off one boat, it's only a matter of time before the next one arrives. "We can only get these Ones if we are being absolutely, hardcore, 100 percent honest with ourselves," she says. When you're ready to meet "The One," there'll be a shift within you. The little things and red flags that you've tolerated in past relationships just won't work for you anymore. You'll be honest with yourself about what you want and what you don't want. When that happens, it's easier for you to open up and give people you would usually write-off a chance. "Sometimes the chemistry is not instant and it's usually not one you are traditionally physically attracted to," Matlin says. "It's a strange, subtle energy but 'The One' shows up when we really understand who we need."

2 You're At Peace With Yourself Ashley Batz/Bustle When the universe is trying to hook you up with "The One," couples therapist, Alisha Powell, PhD, tells Bustle, you'll finally feel at peace with yourself. "You’ve started to address past hurts and other people may comment on the positive changes they’ve noticed in you," she says.

3 You've Come To The Conclusion That None Of Your Exes Were "The One" Ashley Batz/Bustle It may seem strange, but failed relationships are signs that the universe is trying to help you out. "If you’ve had a disappointment or a breakup, and you view it as a sign that you were going in the wrong direction, that attitude can set you on a very successful path of finding the right direction," Tina B. Tessina, aka Dr. Romance, psychotherapist and author of Love Styles: How to Celebrate Your Differences, tells Bustle. If you can look at past relationships as learning experiences and stepping stones to "The One," you're going to find that person soon.

4 You Keep Running Into The Same Person Over And Over Again Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you keep running into the same over person and over again, or your family and friends keep mentioning them to you, pay attention. "Life may be pushing you towards this person," Tessina says.

5 You Keep Dreaming About A Particular Someone Ashley Batz/Bustle Whether or not dreams actually mean anything is really up to you. But if you keep seeing the same person pop up in your dream, a stranger or someone you know, it could be important. As Tessina says, "Your subconscious may be trying to tell you to pay attention to them."

6 You'll See A Lot Of Repetition In The Most Random Ways Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "There are no such things as coincidences, so what most of us would categorize as such is always a sign," licensed spiritual guide, Kristen Engelke, RScP, tells Bustle. Signs often come in repetition, from various sources that appear suddenly and randomly. For example, you may hear the same random love song play over and over again throughout the day from different places. You may be bombarded by news stories of couples getting engaged or finding true love. If you ever thought, "Maybe the universe is trying to tell me something," Engelke says, you're probably right. "Sometimes these events would line up over the course of an entire day or maybe a week," she says. "It's obvious if you really look and listen."