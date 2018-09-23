Bustle's 2018 Rule Breakers event was one for the ages. From the mind-blowing musical performances to the delicious goodies at every turn, there was a little something for everyone. And nothing is more evident of how amazing it was than these particularly notable seven things that happened at Bustle's Rule Breakers event.

The event, which wasn't limited to the festivities on Sept. 22 at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY, was a celebration of women and non-binary boundary breakers everywhere. If you couldn't make it to the 2018 celebration in person, though, you can still get in on the fun. Rule Breakers is a multi-platform, month-long celebration that also included a digital Rule Breakers issue, featuring superstar (and event headliner) Janelle Monáe.

The IRL Rule Breakers event featured spectacular performances from Monáe, DJs Va$htie and Samantha Ronson, and the Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker — but there was also plenty of other excitement to go around. These seven moments in particular really stood out at the celebration.

Sofi Tukker Brought Down The House

David Everly/Bustle

The duo Sofi Tukker, which is made up of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, really got the party going with hits such as "Baby I'm a Queen" and "Best Friend." During their performance of "Awoo," they even brought up a couple of lucky fans from the crowd to join in on their fun flick of the wrist themed dance.

The Brooklyn United Marching Band Blew Everyone Away

David Everly/Bustle

The Brooklyn United Marching Band came through to amp things up in the middle of the celebration. Along with a talented team of dancers, the group drew in the crowd as they played right before DJ Samantha Ronson's set. It was a serious show-stopper.

Samantha Ronson Played All Of Your Faves

David Everly/Bustle

In case you didn't already know, Ronson is an expert at what she does. And that was incredibly apparent based on her turn in the DJ booth at the event. She played hits such as Cardi B and Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Missy Elliot's "Work It." In other words, she knew exactly how to get the crowd in the perfect party mood.

The Miss'ile Roller Crew Rocked The House

David Everly/Bustle

As someone who can barely get around on roller skates — nevermind dance while wearing them — I was more than blown away by the Miss'ile Roller Crew, who got down on Bustle's Rule Breakers Roller Disco rink. Seriously, it was talent personified.

The Activations Were A Big Hit

Sean Sime/Bustle

So many lined up during the celebration in order to participate in a number of fun activations at the event. The Neon Tea Party had a make-your-own tassel earring station that featured a plethora of bright colors to match any and all Rule Breakers looks. There was a braid bar run by RPZL and VINA. There was a nail bar where you could print a selfie onto your manicure. Basically, there was something for everyone.

The Were So Many Goodies To Choose From

Sean Sime/Bustle

There were so many delicious treats to have at the event, with goodies from Dō, People's Pops, and so many other brands. A personal favorite of mine was the Shirley Temple ice cream from Tipsy Scoop — definitely a must-try.

Janelle Monáe Crowd Surfed... Twice!

David Everly/Bustle

After a moving introduction from Black Lives Matter co-founder and fellow Rule Breaker Patrisse Cullors, Monáe blew everyone away with her stunning performances of "Pynk" and "Electric Lady," but there were some particular moves that really took everyone by surprise (in the best way possible). The talented musician crowd surfed not once, but twice during her set. That alone was proof that she's simply one of the most electrifying performers, ever.

As you can see from all of these exciting goings-on, Bustle's Rule Breakers event was seriously one for the ages.