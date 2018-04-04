7 Surprising Things People Have Done When Trying To Get Pregnant, According To OB/GYNs

"One woman I met a while ago after speaking at a conference said she had seen a psychic for her fertility," Dr. Aumatma says. "The psychic had promised her that she would get pregnant last year. I proceeded to ask her if she had done anything else for her fertility and she said no, she was still waiting for the psychic to be right. Seemed pretty interesting to me that she just put all of her faith in the psychic, especially when the deadline had passed ... she got upset when I suggested that maybe the psychic was right that she would get pregnant, but maybe she was going to need some support in the process to make it happen!" Next time, try a magic 8 ball instead?

These stories definitely prove not to mess with a woman's determination when she's on a mission. But while you might giggle at these anecdotes, remember that fertility is no joke: so many women really struggle to get pregnant with their partner, and truly see the opportunity as a gift and a privilege, not a given. If you are struggling with fertility while trying to conceive, speaking with your OB/GYN about which methods work, and which don't, is the best way to help with family planning.