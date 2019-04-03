We're living during a time where women are rising in power, and one amazing way for women to further empower themselves is to come together for a week or two of activities around a common interest. Going on a women's retreat can support this empowerment by providing safe communities for self-exploration and relationship-building. Whether you're looking to reboot your career, become more comfortable in your sexuality, or something else, travel is a great way to get out of your comfort zone and meet inspiring people.

"There are so many different kinds of retreats, so the most important thing is to figure out what you want to get out of it," Rebecca Willa Davis, founder of the travel and wellness site The Glassy, tells Bustle. "Part of the reason I got into retreats...is that it's mostly or entirely women. Whether you’re looking to spend the week doing pilates and sipping margaritas, or you really want to work through some stuff, you’re surrounded by other women who feel the same way and made the same choice."

If a women's retreat sounds like what your life needs, here are a few around the world that may help you achieve your goals, whatever those goals may be.

1. Wild Women Expeditions If you resonate with the archetype of the wild woman who roams free in nature and doesn't let anyone tie her down, you might enjoy hiking in Croatia, kayaking in Chile, or one of the many other excursions from Wild Women Expeditions. Wherever you go, you'll be surrounded by other active, outdoorsy, adventurous women.

2. Vaera Journeys Courtesy of Vaera Journeys Do you feel like you're ready for the next step in your career, but you're not sure what that is? Vaera Journeys aims to help you figure it out with the support of likeminded women. While exploring exciting destinations like Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Havana, Cuba, you'll meet with other women to network and give feedback on each other's projects. It's especially useful for entrepreneurs, including freelancers and business owners.

3. Back To The Body thepamelamadsen on Instagram If you feel detached from your body or sexuality, this retreat aims to do just what its name suggests: bring you back. Back to the Body's retreats around the country include sex coaching, sexological body work, massages, dance, meditation, and other activities designed to revamp your relationships with others and yourself.

4. The Heart Art Retreat If you're looking to start a career in the arts or simply use them as a form of therapy, this retreat will take you through writing, visual art, and other creative exercises to both further your career and heal your soul.

5. Ladyvana Retreats ladyvanaretreats on Instagram If you're looking for a yoga retreat with a bit more than yoga, this "yoga retreat for the modern woman" also includes heart-to-hearts, meditation, and journaling for self-discovery against the backdrop of Cambutal, Panama's jungle, ocean, mountains, and village.

6. Women's Quest womensquest on Instagram These retreats around the world are for women who love feeling sporty, strong, and healthy. From swimming in Hawaii to cycling in Sonoma, you'll get to push both your physical and emotional limits.