On Friday, July 27, we're in for a pretty day... astrologically speaking. A full moon is rising, and although it will look pretty normal here in North America, it's probably not going to give off the same energy as every other full moon. In Asia, Africa, Australia, and parts of Europe and South America, people will see a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon. This blood moon is happening the day after Mercury retrograde begins for the second time this year, and the energy from both of these events is going to mean an emotionally charged weekend for everyone (yes, even those of us who can't see it). Because of that, there are some big decisions you shouldn't make during the blood moon.

Full moons tend to bring out the emotional side in everyone, and they are usually a good time to refresh, recharge, and get a new start. A blood moon, which can only happen during an eclipse, tends to bring about the same energy an eclipse does. An eclipse will usually allow you to examine your life and shed light on certain areas of your life.

It's also important to note that this blood moon is rising in Aquarius, a sign known for wanting to make the world a better place and do some good out there. The only problem is that Aquarius isn't exactly great at handling a lot of emotion ‚ and there will be a lot of emotion! In other words, you're going to be feeling a lot of things, and you're not going to be quite sure about the best way to navigate them.

On top of all of that, this is happening during Mercury retrograde. Yikes! Mercury rules communication and travel, and the retrograde period is known for causing mishaps and misunderstandings. It can be messy! So, to get through it, try to avoid making the below decisions as much as possible:

1 Don't Decide To Try Something New If It's A Big Deal Giphy This one might be tough. The energy from the full blood moon is going to make you want to start fresh and try something new - but Mercury retrograde could lead to some bad decisions when it comes to doing something new and big. While small decisions probably won't be able to be avoided, you should avoid making any decision on doing something new if it's really important. Just wait it out!

2 Don't Quit Your Job Giphy The energy from the full blood moon is going to make you reflect on your past and the things that are no longer serving you. You'll feel inspired to have a fresh start. The fact that the moon is rising in Aquarius will amp up that feeling even more. But this isn't the time to just up and quit your job... or to quit anything important. Trust us!

3 Don't Quickly Decide To Break Up With Your Partner Giphy Again, the energy from the full blood moon will make you look back on the past and figure out how to best move forward. Aquarius doesn't really know how to handle the complicated emotions that can often come with this. You may feel like you need to end a close relationship, but you might want to give yourself a little time before making that final decision.

4 Don't Make An Expensive New Purchase Giphy Looking to buy something big? You probably shouldn't do it during the time when there is a full moon, a total lunar eclipse, and Mercury retrograde. It's likely to be a purchase you're going to regret.

5 Don't Travel Somewhere New Giphy Mercury retrograde is notorious for messing with travel: things go haywire, there are delays, traffic, mishaps... it's a disaster. Try to avoid that by not planning any new trips around the blood moon, which could make that energy even more intense.

6 Don't Decide To Call Your Ex Giphy The full moon will have you looking back at your past, reflecting on all of the important stuff. The blood moon is going to leave you feeling like you need to examine everything, and Aquarius is going to leave you feeling full of so many emotions. All of this could lead to you feeling like you need to get in touch with an ex or someone from your past. Give yourself some time to think this one over before you do anything drastic.

7 Don't Sign A Contract Giphy Again, you don't want to make any big decisions at this time, and you definitely don't want to be legally bound into one. Don't sign any important contracts around the blood moon until you can get your head in a better space.