The happiest place on Earth just got a whole lot happier: Disney World just released booze-filled beignets, and my prayers have finally been answered. The $8 indulgent snacks, more formerly known as Baton Rouge Beignets, can be found at Scat Cat's Club at the Port Orleans Resort, according to Disney Food Blog.

No longer do you have to pretend to actually enjoy the taste of alcohol and immediately chase down your drink with something sweet and sugary (No? Just me? Oh well...). Alas, these beignets were practically made for me, and anyone else who prefers a little sweetness paired with their booze.

These heavenly treats come in three varieties: find them stuffed with either Bailey's, Kahlúa, or RumChata. But why settle at just one when you can try all three? Just drink (err, eat) responsibly, of course — you still have tons more rides to go on, and lots more Instas to take, too.

The Baton Rouge Beignets are just one of the many new alcoholic offerings you can score at the Disney Parks. From scarfing down a classic Dole Whip with rum to sampling whiskey on the Bourbon Trail, the booze-infused drinks (and now eats!) seem to be limitless. But the more options, the better, right?!

If you're not really one for alcohol-infused snacks and sweets, no worries. Disney World has quite a number of brand-new savory and sweet bites to try, too!

Eat (and drink) your hearts out, Disney World park-goers!

Cookie Dough at All Star Sports Resort disneyfoodblog on Instagram Get your edible cookie dough fix at The End Zone Food Court at Disney All Start Sports Resort. Three scoops of this pure deliciousness will only set you back $3.99, so it's definitely worth the purchase. Enjoy the chilled cookie dough as you sunbathe poolside and relax (because the only way to alleviate stress is with cookie dough, right?!).

Peter Pan Float at Storybook Treats havenadventures on Instagram Craving something a little more ~magical~ than your basic chocolate or vanilla milkshake? Disney World has you covered! Head to Storybook Treats for the Peter Pan Float, made with refreshing (and perfect-for-summer) Key Lime soft serve mixed with ice-cold Sprite and topped with an adorable chocolate red feather à la Peter Pan himself.

Ghirardelli's 'Incredibles' Sundae at Disney Springs mrs.everydaymommy on Instagram If your sweet tooth is calling, you need to pick up and deliver, STAT (especially when you're in Disney World!). Head straight to the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop at Disney Springs for this ~incredible~ treat (ha ha ha!) The sweet and savory sundae is only available until the end of July, so get there quick!

Lunch Box Tarts at Woody's Lunch Box Disney Parks Another excuse to head to Toy Story Land: These delicious, perfectly pink raspberry flavored Lunch Box Tart! Head to Woody's Lunch Box for the perfect post-lunch treat. The raspberry flavor sounds as delicious as it is aesthetically pleasing, complete with edible pearls and dried strawberry pieces.

Mickey-Shaped Beignets at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory ssquareddodisney on Instagram For those under 21 or just anyone who wants to enjoy a non-alcoholic, fun-filled treat, you need to try the Mickey-shaped beignets at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory in Disney World. Although beignets have long been a staple at Disney World, they now include the adorable Mickey ears (which TBH makes all the difference!). Plus, when the beignets are rolled in piles of powdered sugar, it makes for a true drool-worthy snack.