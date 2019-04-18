Sometimes, when I'm alone and feeling, you know, naughty, I like to get in bed, crawl under the covers, and... scroll through Trader Joe's new products list. It just, IDK, feels so good to be bad. If you're anything like me, you'll probably want to know about the eight most unique items to hit Trader Joe's so far, because it's time to update your grocery list.

Joe always knows just what we need. He always has the most creative and beautifully made snacks and meals at prices that you simply can't beat. His seasonal offerings are always #todiefor. The employees are always in the best mood. And I think they're really onto something with those Hawaiian print shirts. (Side note: How can I get one?)

Month after month, year after year, Joe wows us with items like the dark chocolate-covered peppermint Joe-Joe's, peach bellini jam, maple leaf cookies, and the completely orgasmic falafel pita roll-up, which I'm most likely going to name my first child after.

We're all in love with Joe. It's nothing to be ashamed of. If you plan on making daily trips and want to tickle your taste buds with something new and exciting, here are eight items they recently added.

1. Fudgy Chocolate Quinoa Loaf & Cake Mix Trader Joe's I know, I know. You're all, "Quinoa doesn't go in cake, Megan." Au contraire, my friend. TJ's chocolate quinoa loaf and cake mix is gluten-free and probably tastes *heavenly* with a scoop (or two) or vanilla ice cream on top. And yes, you should definitely go back for seconds.

2. Broccoli & Kale Pizza Crust Trader Joe's Gluten-free friends, rejoice! Trader Joe's broccoli and kale pizza crust is here to make all your pizza pie dreams a reality. And what's especially neat is that unlike other GF crusts, this one contains absolutely no eggs or cheese. Food sensitivities don't stand a chance.

3. Organic Spicy Avocado Hummus Trader Joe's Have you ever eaten an entire tub of hummus in one sitting? OMG same! TJ's is sweetening the deal even more with their organic spicy avocado hummus. We all know how much we millennials love our avocado. This feels like a real game-changer. Intuition tells me it'll be fantastic on your morning toast.

4. Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups Trader Joe's You know when stores officially open for Black Friday and herds of people storm inside, completely out of control? That's what TJ's candy aisle is looking like right now with their dark chocolate almond butter cups. Only the finest dark chocolate and 100% all natural almond butter make for the perfect sweet treat, or as I like to call it, "Dinner."

5. Jerk-Style Plantain Chips Trader Joe's Kick things up a notch with Joe's jerk-style plantain chips. They're inspired by classic Jamaican cooking, seasoned with delicious flavors like allspice, garlic powder, cinnamon, coriander, nutmeg, and ginger extract. It's the spicy red chili pepper powder that'll probably stick out to you most, though. Keep a glass of water handy. Joe already knocked it out of the park with his original plantain chips, but these are on another level.

6. Shakshuka Starter Trader Joe's Shakshuka is having a moment in the U.S. right now, but no longer do you have to go to a trendy restaurant for it, or even make it yourself. TJ's shakshuka starter makes it easier than ever. The tomato-and-bell-pepper base is chunky and delicious and just spicy enough. All you do is microwave it, crack two eggs on top, and then microwave it again, and boom — almost fresh shakshuka. Dunk a chunk of crusty bread in it, and you're good to go.

7. Milk & Dark Chocolate Butterscotch Bits Bar Trader Joe's Some say, "Milk chocolate or dark chocolate?" Joe says, "Why not both?" I'm paraphrasing, of course. Each bite of the milk and dark chocolate butterscotch bits bar is completely irresistible, and the beautiful marble packaging doesn't hurt, either.