So far, the criminal trial for President Trump's former campaign chairman has revealed some juicy details about how he spent his personal fortune. Paul Manafort is on trial for bank fraud and tax evasion that prosecutors say helped hide roughly $60 million he made from lobbying work in Ukraine. Prosecutors are bringing out the receipts to illustrate Paul Manafort's lavish lifestyle at his trial, and thus try to convince a jury that he broke the law by having a "secret income."

"All of these charges boil down to one simple issue: that Paul Manafort lied," Uzo Asonye, a prosecutor working on the case, said in court on Tuesday while highlighting some of the defendant's more extravagant purchases. "Manafort placed himself and his money over the law."

Manafort has been behind bars since June, when a federal judge claimed he tampered with witnesses while he was awaiting trial under house arrest. But before special counsel Robert Mueller charged him with tax evasion as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Manafort was living large in one of his four homes. On top of the large sums of money that court documents show he spent on houses, clothes, and cars, he also spent thousands on some other, stranger items.

An Ostrich Jacket Asonye told jurors on Tuesday that Manafort bought a $15,000 jacket "made from an ostrich." Although the prosecution didn't provide a photo of said jacket, Jezebel pointed out that Gucci sold a jacket made out of ostrich leather that went for roughly $15,000 back in 2012. PETA was not happy about the purchase, issuing a statement on Wednesday that said the jacket was likely made from multiple young ostriches. "They paid a far higher price for this coat: their very lives," PETA said.

A Karaoke Machine Court filings show that the Manaforts bought a karaoke machine that set them back more than $10,000 when you factor in a robust song catalogue and home installation. Manafort's wife paid for the entertainment system in 2010 by transferring money from a Cyprus bank account, Talking Points Memo reports.

Antique Rugs Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images Rather than collecting stamps or coins, Manafort spent millions on antique rugs. In fact, he paid $934,350 to an antique rug store in Virginia between 2008 and 2010, according to court filings. He doesn't have a storage room full of old carpets either; Reuters reports that all that money went toward the purchase of just eight rugs. He also spent nearly $624,000 at an antique dealer in New York from 2010 to 2013, though it's unclear if any rugs were purchased there.

Lots Of Art Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Other collectibles in Manafort's home include $31,900 worth of art he acquired from a Florida art gallery over a three year period, according to a federal indictment.

Some High-Quality Landscaping Manafort bought a house in the Hamptons for more than $5 million that boasted a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and putting green. But after the house itself, his most lavish expense was $820,240 in landscaping costs.

A Snazzy Watch Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images A $21,000 watch was also among the extravagant purchases that came up in court on Tuesday. Based on a photo of the watch that New York Times reporter Mike McIntire shared on Twitter, it appears to be a limited edition titanium Bijan "Royal Way" watch that can now be found for as little as $5,000 on eBay.

Bespoke Tailoring Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images The man likes a nice suit. Manafort spent more than $840,000 at an unnamed clothing store in New York from 2008 to 2014, as well as $520,000 at one Beverly Hills shop from 2008 to 2012. While his indictment didn't specify the exact garments he bought, it made clear that Manafort has an eye for custom-made clothes. He forked over nearly $100,000 on bespoke trousers, suits, and $8,500 cashmere and silk sport coats within a single week back in 2008, according to the Associated Press.