8 True Crime Docs Like 'Tiger King' To Watch That Are Just As Wild

Now that we're all trapped in our homes trying to flatten the curve, many of us have turned to television and our streaming services for some solace. Netflix couldn't have timed the release of Tiger King better. What might have otherwise been a wacky docuseries about a guy who owns a bunch of tigers, our communal isolation has turned into must-watch TV.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, the seven-part documentary series, follows the story of Joe Exotic, a gay, gun-toting eccentric who owns a makeshift Oklahoma zoo home to over 200 big cats. His long-time feud with Carole Baskin, the owner of a tiger sanctuary, leads to some unbelievable events including death threats, internet wars, and a jail sentence for Exotic. The series is a wild ride behind the scenes of Americans who keep wild animals as pets, and the larger-than-life personalities that are drawn to their lifestyle.

If you burn through all seven episodes of Tiger King in a single day, who can blame you? We've all got a lot of alone time on our hands. But if you're looking for more unbelievable and slightly wacky true crime documentaries to watch after Tiger King, here are 8 more to stream now.

'McMillions' Rotten Tomatoes TV on YouTube Revenge, drugs, greed, and Ronald McDonald. This six-part HBO series explores the elaborate scheme behind the McDonald's Monopoly contest in the late 1990s and early 2000s and why there were never any legitimate winners. (As it turns out, the winning game pieces were being stolen.) The cast of characters introduced from the very first episode are enthralling to watch. Many hold a particular love for FBI agent Doug Matthews and his eccentricities. Available on HBO.

'Wild Wild Country' Netflix on YouTube If you were totally drawn into the cult-like aspects of many of the places featured in Tiger King, Wild Wild Country will be equally addicting. The Netflix docuseries explores Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh of the Rajneeshpuram community in Wasco County, Oregon in the 1980s. Available on Netflix.

'Abducted in Plain Site' YouTube Movies on YouTube In the 1970s, 12-year-old Jan Broberg was kidnapped by her neighbor Robert Berchtold not once, but twice. Her abduction seems a simple case of pedophilia, that is until you factor in the aliens and how Jan was destined to save an alien planet. This Netflix documentary film tells a story that is truly bonkers. Available on Netflix.

'Long Shot' Netflix on YouTube What if the one person who can save you from being wrongly accused of murder is Larry David? Yes the Larry David behind Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. As this Netflix documentary's official synopsis reads, "Juan Catalan was arrested for a murder he didn't commit. To save his life, all he had to do was prove he was one of 56,000 people at a Dodgers Game that night. That's where Larry David comes in...." Available on Netflix.

'Beware the Slenderman' HBODocs on YouTube If you're looking for something a little creepy, Beware the Slenderman is practically nightmare-inducing. In 2014, two 12-year-old girls lured their friend into the woods and tried to kill her as an offering to Slenderman, a tall, faceless demon who demands sacrifices. The documentary film explores how a viral internet legend became reality for some kids, and the terror that resulted. Available on HBO.

'Sour Grapes' Dogwoof on YouTube Wine fraud? Is that really a thing? Yes, as it turns out, and this documentary film follows the wine auction boom that led to a man named Rudy Kurniawanhad making millions auctioning off rare wines. The only catch was that in reality he was just relabeling normal wine bottles. Grab your favorite bottle and sit back for this wild ride. Available on Netflix.

'Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist' Netflix on YouTube In 2003, a man walked into a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. He demanded money, but died when the bomb detonated. As this four-part docuseries explains, he was just a pawn in a larger bank heist scheme that used victims in a diabolical scavenger hunt type con. Available on Netflix.