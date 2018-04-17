9 Butt Plugs For Beginners

Even if you've yet to delve into anal play, there's a pretty good chance you've thought about it. Whether it's crossed your mind in a "thanks, but no thanks" way, or a "well, maybe... someday" way, the point is that anal play has probably bounced around your head. For some it's bounced right out, while for others, it's bounced around enough that they've been eyeing anal play related toys.

"One of the great things about anal play is that folks of any gender and orientation can enjoy it, not just gay men (obviously)," Alicia Sinclair, Founder and CEO of b-Vibe, tells Bustle. "The sensations and experiences that feel good to you have nothing to do with your sexual orientation or gender. It’s kind of like how the food that you enjoy is a totally different question than who you want to have dinner with."

If you're one of those people who just can't shake the idea of anal play from your brain and you're looking to go down that avenue and explore it, you want to start small. Unlike pizza where it makes sense to jump in and immediately go for the biggest size, when it comes to butt plugs, you start little, then work you're way up. Here are nine butt plugs for first timers.

1 b-Vibe Novice Plug b-Vibe Novice $130 b-VibeBuy Now When it comes to butt plugs for beginners, you can't get anymore beginner than b-Vibe's Novice Plug. Even the name alone is enough to put anyone who's new to anal play at ease. With its small tip that slightly enlarges in girth, the shape and texture is exactly the butt plug you need to get started.

2. Icicles P-Spot Plug Babeland Icicles P-Spot Plug $36 BabelandBuy Now Although marketed as a prostate massager (p-spot), this butt plug is small enough for anyone who's new to butt plugs. Not only is it a great size, but it also has two other things going for it. First of all, it's made of nonporous hypoallergenic glass, so not only does it have a different feel than silicone toys, but it can be heated up or chilled for even more sensation variation. Secondly, it has a ring for easy removal if you're playing solo or for your partner to remove it just as you climax which, again, adds a whole level of sensation on top of your orgasm.

5 b-Vibe Rimming Plug Petite b-Vibe b-Vibe Rimming Plug Petite $145 b-VibeBuy Now Once you start feeling comfortable with the how a butt plug feels, then you might want to add another sensation to the mix: vibration. Still just as beginner-friendly as Novice Plug or Butt Plug Mini, the Rimming Plug Petite introduces the perfect amount of vibration to your anal play.

7 Fun Toys Plug Small Babeland Fun Toys Plug Small $69 BabelandBuy Now While many butt plugs for beginners start tapered then slowly get larger in girth, this particular plug doesn't mess around with doing anything slowly; it gets straight to the girth business. But because the entire plug is so small to begin with, it's still an ideal choice for newbies — so don't let that shape scare you!

8 Rosie Plug Good Vibrations Rosie Plug $28 Good VibrationsBuy Now Admittedly, sex toys can be pretty pricey. But you have to keep in mind that what you're buying isn't just a toy, but a body-friendly item that's made of the finest body-safe materials around. However, if you're on a budget and really can't drop much money on a butt plug because you're not even sure it's going to be your scene, then the Rosie Plug is a great option. It's inexpensive, especially in the world of sex toys, and has a small tapered tip that will make insertion easy peasy.