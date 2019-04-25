After moving in together or making a serious commitment to each other, it's not uncommon to think about bringing another little creature into the mix. While it's a lot of responsibility, now that the two of you have gotten serious, it's a perfect time to make this other long-term commitment. But the best dog breeds for couples do indeed have to do with your lifestyle and the kind of time you have to devote to a furry friend.

"[Making a commitment to your partner] and bringing a dog into your family are both major life changes," Lauren McDevitt, co-founder of Good Dog, tells Bustle. "When you’re thinking of getting a dog, it’s important to consider if you’re truly ready to make such a big commitment in time and energy."

It will be different for everyone, she says, but if you’re still adjusting to changes and have a lot on your plate, you might want to give yourself a little time before jumping into pup parenthood, McDevitt says. That doesn't mean not doing it of course, it just means taking a beat to consider a few things!

Ask yourselves how much time you have to dedicate to a potential puppy or dog, how much space you have, if you’ll be moving or changing careers soon, your budget for vet bills and care, and if you’re planning on having children, she says. Then move on from there, and consider just what kind of new pal can fit into your life.

Here are some breeds you might want to check out if you and your partner are ready for a new pooch!

1. Golden Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images McDevitt says that picking the right dog for your combined lifestyle is key, so the options can vary broadly based on your needs and preferences as a couple. A Golden Retriever is a high energy, friendly pooch, so if you've got an active lifestyle, this is a great option.

2. Labrador Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "When you’re choosing the newest member of your family, it’s important to consider what your daily routine is like," says McDevitt. Similarly to retrievers, Labs are going to be dogs who need and want exercise. If you've got an active lifestyle filled with hikes, long walks, and trips to the lake, this is a great option.

3.Corgi Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Can't get a lot cuter than a Corgi, my friends. They are the Queen mum's breed of choice for a reason, after all. These little guys are also energetic companions that are all about play and socializing. So, if you're the type who likes to bring a dog around for a picnic and a jaunt through the town, a Corgi is top choice, says McDevitt.

4. Beagle Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you want a dog that needs to be the center of attention, great for hikes and runs in the park, a Beagle might be the ticket. And speaking of energy level, McDevitt says there are some real questions to consider. How much exercise are you able to give your new dog? How much space do you have for them? Dogs have long lifespans (10-15 years or more) so it’s also important to think ahead to any major life changes!

5. Bulldogs Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images "If you’d rather spend the weekend on the couch watching Netflix, you might want to consider getting a dog that would be comfortable hanging out at home," says McDevitt. And a Bulldog is one such breed.

6. Bernese Mountain Dogs Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images While these big guys might seem like they need tons of outdoor time, they are actually happy to just hang out, McDevitt says. They are friendly, too, so if you're planning for a different kind of bundle of joy in your future, Bernese Mountain Dogs aren't a bad choice at all.

7. Pugs Sarah Stier/Getty Images News/Getty Images A pug is another breed suited for a lower-energy household and would also be adaptable to changes in living arrangements, McDevitt says. Not to mention they are an Instagram favorite, amirite?

8. Shih-Tzus Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Shih-Tzus are also slightly lower energy dogs, says McDevitt, and that might be a perfect option if you are living in an apartment and don't have as much outdoor time as you might somewhere else. These are great dogs to snuggle up with while you read a good book.