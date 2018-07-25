9 Netflix Original Movies That '90s Kids Will Seriously Love

Back in the '90s, the closest thing to a Netflix marathon available was to hoist as many Blockbuster rentals into your arms as possible while convincing your parents you'd watch all of them before the late fee deadline (yeah, right). But these days, Netflix is ensuring that the transition from VHS to DVD to streaming doesn't lose its '90s flair, by incorporating the decade into its roster of original moves. Whether you were grew up in the '90s and are looking for a healthy dose of nostalgia, or simply have an interest in the culture that gave birth to Clueless and butterfly clips, there are plenty of Netflix Original Movies for the '90s kid in all of us.

Even films that feel utterly modern in 2010s romance or comedy have deep roots in the decade. Netflix's many contributions to the rom-comaissance, for instance, borrow beautifully from some of the '90s classics you know by heart. Plus, the babysitter-inspired horror movie on the list below sounds an awful lot like 1991's Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead. Sometimes history bears repeating, and when it comes to a pop culture era as essential as the '90s, Netflix can recycle as much as it would like.

1 'Set It Up' Netflix on YouTube Yes, your latest rom-com obsession that feels anything but dated actually shares a lot of quirks with beloved '90s movies. From Harper's journalist-looking-for-her-big-break (Never Been Kissed) to the Big Apple setting (You've Got Mail) to the funny sidekick/best friend (Notting Hill), Set It Up owes a lot to its older siblings, while still paving its own way.

2 'Roxanne, Roxanne' Netflix on YouTube This film is based on the true story of rapper and emcee Roxanne Shanté, as she worked her way up through the Queens, New York hip hop scene in the early '90s.

3 'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond' Netflix on YouTube Jim Carrey was arguably the king of comedy in the '90s, and in this doc gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of his work in the decade. Specifically, the little-known story of how Carrey stayed in character as Andy Kaufman off screen while playing him in 1999's Man on the Moon.

4 'The Babysitter' Netflix on YouTube Babysitter-centered films hit a peak in the late '80s/early '90s with flicks such as The Babysitter's Club, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dad and even an Alicia Silverstone-starring movie called The Babysitter that sounds about as '90s as it gets. This horror-themed take on the concept fits right in.

5 'Benji' Netflix on YouTube The Benji franchise, despite coming out in the '70s and '80s, is an iconic series that many '90s kids remember watching at some point. In fact, the timeless nature of this tale is so strong that there's a new iteration aimed for a new audience of kiddos (or some big kids who want to reminisce, no judgement).

6 'Sandy Wexler' Netflix on YouTube Not only was Adam Sandler never more popular than during his domination of the '90s on Saturday Night Live and in films such as The Wedding Singer and Happy Gilmore, but the decade serves as the time period for this Netflix original. The only difference is that Wexler is not the resounding success Sandler was in the '90s, try as he might.

7 '#realityhigh' Netflix on YouTube The '90s were an incredible time for iconic teen films, from Clueless to 10 Things I Hate About You to Never Been Kissed, and there's something about the genre that lends itself for reinvention in every decade. #realityhigh does just that by commenting on being a teen in the digital world. Spoiler alert: it hasn't gotten much easier.

8 'Bright' Netflix on YouTube Another major box office draw and household name of the '90s was Will Smith. He was the Fresh Prince, and launched both the Independence Day and Men in Black franchises. So, naturally, this action film where Smith saves the day hits all of the cineplex sweet spots the '90s had to offer.