If you're a serious book-lover, then you know the wonders of starting and finishing a truly good read in a single day. The only problem is, marathon reading isn't the most practical activity, namely because it keeps you occupied and unable to do anything else for hours on end (the dream, I know). That is where short audiobooks you can finish in a single day come in. No matter what you're doing or where you're going, chances are, your earbuds and a marathon-worthy audiobook can come with you.

If you listen to audiobooks regularly, then I don't have to tell you how incredible they are. You already know they are one of the most convenient ways to plow through your TBR, the best companions on a long road trip, and an incredible motivator on the gym. You also know they're a lot easier to juggle on a crowded subway commute to work.

If you haven't given audiobooks a try yet, if you're one of those bibliophiles that doesn't like listening to books because you don't consider it "real reading," let me tell you right now: you are missing out. Not only are some audiobooks even better than their written counterparts, but they're one of the best ways to keep up with your reading wish list — especially if they're less that eight hours.

Whether you're running errands, going to the gym, commuting to work, or doing work around the house, make sure you download one of these marathon-worthy audiobooks short enough to finish in a single day.

'All Your Perfects' by Colleen Hoover, read by Madeleine Maby Listening Time: 7 hours, 43 minutes In this searing novel about a troubled marriage haunted by secrets and mistakes on both sides, the key to saving the perfect love might lie in the past. But will two people who have made all the wrong decisions ever be able to make things right? Listen to New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover's latest novel All Your Perfects to find out. Click here to buy.

'There There' by Tommy Orange, read by Darrell Dennis, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Alma Cuervo and Kyla Garcia Listening Time: 8 hours In this celebrated literary debut, the lives of 12 members of the urban indigenous community collide at the Big Oakland Powwow. Each person is there for a different reason — some, to celebrate their identity, some to search for family, some in search of themselves. But one thing is for certain: their lives will be changed after this day.There There is one of the most talked about books of the summer for a reason. Click here to buy.

'Bring Me Back' by B.A. Paris, read by Kevin Hely and Cathleen McCarro Listening Time: 7 hours, 38 minutes In this gripping novel from the author of Behind Closed Doors, the lives of two young people in love are changed forever when one disappears from the parking lot of a service station while on vacation. A decade later, Layla still hasn't been found, and Finn is engaged to her sister, Ellen. But when strange things start happening — Layla's belongings start appearing out of nowhere, secret messages and ominous clues seem to be sending a warning — Finn can't help but wonder, is Layla still alive, and if she is, what does she want? A chilling story of psychological suspense, Bring Me Back is one audiobook you won't want to pause. Click here to buy.

'What Truth Sounds Like: Robert F. Kennedy, James Baldwin, and Our Unfinished Conversation About Race in America' by Michael Eric Dyson, read by the author Listening Time: 6 hours, 32 minutes In this powerful new nonfiction book, acclaimed author Michael Eric Dyson explores America's pained racial politics through the lens of celebrated black artists, activists, and intellectuals, starting with the infamous 1963 meeting between Attorney General Robert Kennedy and James Baldwin and ending with the BLM movement and the current immigrant experience. A passionate and poignant audiobook, What Truth Sounds Like is an important lesson about the United States' divided past, it's divisive present, and the possibility of a different future. Click here to buy.

'My Year of Rest and Relaxation' by Ottessa Moshfegh, read by Julia Whelan Listening Time: 7 hours, 14 minutes In this highly anticipated novel from the celebrated author of Eileen, one young woman decides to spend a year of her life sleeping. With the help of a wacky doctor and a terrifying amount of medication, the unnamed narrator hides from her responsibilities and decides to hibernate from the world outside. A dark and entertaining story, My Year of Rest and Relaxation is one of those buzzworthy books that's definitely worth all the hype. Click here to buy.

'Calypso' by David Sedaris, read by the author Listening Time: 6 hours, 38 minutes In his latest collection, acclaimed essayist David Sedaris is at his funniest and his most personal. Like his previous books, Calypso is brimming with the kind of humor, heart, and honesty few authors are able to master. Click here to buy.

'Who Is Very Kelly?' by Rosalie Knetch, read by Elisabeth Rodgers Listening Time: 6 hours, 50 minutes In this queer spy novel, a young American woman in Argentina is tasked with spying on a local congressman and infiltrating a group of student activists who may have ties to the KGB. A spellbinding story featuring one of the genre's most unforgettable heroines, Who Is Vera Kelly? is the kind of audiobook you won't be able to stop yourself from binging. Click here to buy.

'Florida' by Lauren Groff, read by the author Listening Time: 7 hours, 59 minutes Explore the bizarre and beautiful Sunshine State in Lauren Groff's stunning new book of short stories, Florida. A sweeping collection that spans several different characters, towns, and time periods, it's a dazzling work of literature that will remind readers why Groff is considered a master storyteller. Click here to buy.