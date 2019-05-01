We are officially in one the most important months of the calendar year: International Masturbation Month. It's during this month that we pay extra special attention to our bodies and the importance of self-love, self-pleasure, and the normalization of female masturbation. It's also during this month that we give thanks for the brilliant sex toy innovations that we have at our fingertips — and what better way to do that than with sex toys sales this May?

"Our brain is such a crucial tool when it comes to if/how you masturbate, so a positive perception of pleasure itself can help your body follow suit," Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of COTR, which includes brands b-vibe, Le Wand, and the Cowgirl, tells Bustle. "This is why I feel so passionately that sex toys made by women for women have a huge impact on how women internalize and validate their own pleasure. Consumers have the opportunity to see the power they hold in the bedroom, and how that can be directly applied to their world outside of sex; because, let’s face it, sex and power are intrinsically linked and exist everywhere."

Although how you choose to celebrate International Masturbation Month is totally your call, if you're looking to up your self-love game with some new toys, here are nine places to start.

1. Calexotics Enchanted Tickler $67.99 $50.99 Calexotics Buy on Calexotics From May 6 to May 20, Calexotics will be having 25% off all vibrators. All you have to do is use the promo code SELFLOVE at checkout and the discount is applied. The Enchanted Tickler is one of many toys from which to choose.

2. Wildflower Satisfyer Pro Plue $70 $59.50 Wildflower Buy on Wildflower Starting on May 1 through Sunday May 5, Wildflower will be offering 15% off all orders over $50. All you have to do is use the promo code JERKIT at checkout and voila! You score yourself a deal.

3. Lovehoney Lelo Tara Rotating Rechargeable Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator $129.95 $103.96 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney As of midday May 1, Lovehoney's Masturbation May sales will officially be in full swing. During the month, you can get 10% off all King Cock toys, 20% off select LELO products, and 25% off when you buy any two Fleshlights — because one Fleshlight is never enough.

4. Le Wand Le Wand Petite Rechargeable Massager $135 $101.25 Le Wand Buy on Le Wand In celebration of Masturbation Month, there's a lot going at Le Wand. First of all, they're hosting a series of educational workshops about masturbation entitled Educate, then Masturbate. At the end of each workshop, a 25% off promo code will be offered that's good for 48 hours. There will also be other sales and discounts throughout the month, so it's best to stay abreast of those things by following Le Wand on Instagram or popping onto their site regularly.

5. Babeland Je Joue Fifi $119 $94 Babeland Buy on Babeland Now through May 6, Babeland is offering $25 off every order over $100. Although that's just the first week International Masturbation Month, Babeland always has some sort of sales and deals going on. It's just a matter of checking the site regularly — especially this month!

7. Good Vibrations Fun Factory Volta $139.99 $114.99 Good Vibrations Buy on Good Vibrations From the geniuses who gave us International Masturbation Month, Good Vibrations, you can get $25 off every order of $100 or more. Like Babeland, this offer is only good through May 6, so get on it.

9. Tenga iroha MINAMO $120 $108 TENGA Buy on Tenga Tenga is having 10% off all Iroha products through the end of May, as well as deals on masturbators for those with penises. If you buy two Tenga Cups, you get a third free and if you buy anything from the Tenga FLIP Series, you'll get a free Hole Lotion. Remember: wetter is always better.