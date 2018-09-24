Long before battery-operated vibrators were even a blip on the radar of human existence, there were dildos. Dildos have been used for thousands of years, with the oldest dildo being 28,000 years old. Made of stone and clearly shaped like a penis, when the archeologists found it along a German mountain range in 2005, there was little doubt as to what it was probably used for — you know, because if it looks like a duck, it probably is a duck.

In celebration of the dildo, a sex toy that has obviously been a part of societies for, well almost forever, sex toy retailer Lovehoney is adding 17 new dildos to their Lifelike Lover dildo collection. To accompany these new additions to the collection, Lovehoney turned to the country that purchases the most dildos from their company: the United States. With U.S. sex toy sales comprising 12 percent of all of Lovehoney's sales, it only made sense that they survey the real sex toy enthusiasts in the world.

Of the 11,400 sex toy owners across the U.S. , Lovehoney found that roughly three in four own a dildo. But that survey dug even deeper than just ownership numbers. Here nine findings from Lovehoney's Great American Dildo Survey.

1 More Women Than Men Own Dildos Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Although dildo use can be enjoyable for all genders and sexualities, more women than men own dildos. According to the survey, while 78 percent of women own them, only 64 percent of men do.

2 Millennials Own Less Dildos Than Their Parents Andrew Zaeh for Bustle While 68 percent of those ages 18 to 30 own dildos, 71 percent of people over 40 own them. As for that middle age group of 30 to 40-year-olds, that percentage is at 70. Either way, dildo ownership among all these generation is in the majority.

3 Size Isn't Everything Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Just like penises, dildo sizes vary. Lovehoney's Lifelike Lover collection alone carries lengths ranging from 5.5 inches to 10 inches. But while the collection goes up to 10, those who purchase dildos want to stick to what's considered the average size of a penis. The survey found that 40 percent of those who own dildos own ones that are six inches in length. Not far behind in second and third place for sizes are seven inches, with 37 percent owning this size, and eight inches, with 33 percent owning this size. As for really big dildos, five percent of the Americans surveyed have used a 12-inch dildo. Two words: Oh my!

4 Dildo Girth Is More Important Than Length Ashley Batz for Bustle While there are clearly some size queens out there among us, when asked what they preferred in a dildo, 43 percent ranked girth as number one on the list. For 39 percent, it was length that mattered most and for 21 percent, control functions were the big selling points.

5 Dildos Spend Most Of Their Time In The Bedroom At Night Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Although there's no a wrong time to use a dildo (within reason, of course), the survey found that 75 percent of Americans use them at night and 66 percent only use them in the bedroom. Although I'd never suggest anyone masturbate all over town, taking your dildo out of the room and to, say, the bathtub will make for a really delicious experience.

6 Dildos Get Their Fair Share Of Love Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When the survey asked just how long their dildo sessions tend to last, 25 percent reported using their dildo for 30 minutes or more at a time.

7 Most People Haven't Used A Double-Headed Dildo Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Whether it's because they look a little overwhelming or because people aren't really sure what to do with them, 58 percent of Americans haven't tried a double-ended dildo. Of that 58 percent, 29 percent said they'd love to give it a try.

8 More Men Than Women Climax With Dildos Andrew Zaeh for Bustle At 33 percent, men are almost twice as likely to than women to climax with a dildo.