The Winterfell crypts have seen a lot of action in the final season of Game of Thrones. But Jon's Targaryen confession is tame compared to what's going to happen in the crypts during the Battle of Winterfell. Fans have been gearing up for the third episode with some Winterfell crypt theories on Game of Thrones. One theory in particular about the fact that the crypts are full of corpses and the Night King's whole M.O. is creating freaking zombies has been picking up steam. But there are plenty of more theories on Reddit where that came from. So before the White Walkers march on Winterfell and kill every character you care about, here are some ideas on what's going to go down in that totally super safe crypt.

During "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," you might have noticed how many characters kept saying how the crypts are the place to safely hide away from the White Walkers. And maybe all those mentions about the crypt being the safest place won't turn out to mean that everyone down there will die. Sure, it seems incredibly ominous to put the non-fighters in a place full of dead bodies while an army of the dead is headed toward them. But this is Game of Thrones, and there's gotta some information that the characters know about that viewers don't just yet. So maybe the people inside the crypt, which include Tyrion, Gilly, Little Sam, and Varys, aren't going to be sitting ducks for the wights ... or, even more horrifyingly, reanimated Starks. But this location has been getting too much attention to be ignored, so here are some theories about those Winterfell crypts from Reddit to consider.

1. The Dead Starks Will Rise Giphy One of the biggest theories catching on that IgnorantSportsFan wrote about is that the White Walkers will raise the dead Starks, whose bodies are in the crypt. As ABeautifulMuddle pointed out, a dream that Jon Snow had in the Game of Thrones book might just confirm this theory. "Last night he had dreamt the Winterfell dream again. He was wandering the empty castle, searching for his father, descending into the crypts," George R. R. Martin wrote. "When he turned he saw that the vaults were opening, one after the other. As the dead kings came stumbling from their cold black graves, Jon had woken in pitch-dark, his heart hammering."

2. The Dead Starks *Won't* Rise Giphy Every Game of Thrones fan has the right to be worried about this dead Stark family theory, but Darpa_Chief came up with a theory that might put you at ease. They noted that in the books, Ned Stark said that the dead in the crypts have iron swords across their laps. And as another user, captainstarsong, noted, the book series makes it clear that White Walkers hate iron. So while these points haven't been established on the show, maybe the iron swords would protect the dead from being turned into wights.

3. The Dead Starks Will Fight For The Side Of The Living iheartdandelions/Tumblr You know what would be pretty rad? If dead Starks did get reanimated and instead of fighting for the Night King, they defended their home and the humans. Jaimeispwwp wrote that sayings like "There must always be a Stark at Winterfell" and "Winter is coming" could be evidence of this. So you might want to get emotionally prepared for the possibility of a decapitated Ned swinging a sword again while protecting the living.

4. The Horn Of Winter Will Bring Back The Starks Giphy Along the lines of the dead Starks fighting for the living, ChrisJayHar10 brought up the possibility that the Night King will blow the Horn of Winter. The Horn of Winter is from the books and when it's blown, it's said to bring down the Wall. But since the White Walkers brought down the Wall with an ice dragon, ChrisJayHar10 theorized that the horn could make the dead Starks rise. And with the idea that the undead would turn against whoever blew it, the Starks would be on the good side if the Night King sounded the horn.

5. There's A Dragon In The Crypt Giphy The Night King might have an ice dragon, but one of the more out-there theories that UncleSnake3301 brought up is that there could be a hibernating dragon in the crypt. AGRUSTJAKE mentioned how there seemed to be a dragon sound down in the crypt back in the Season 1 finale and there appears to be four dragons in the new Season 8 opening credits. If a dragon emerged from the crypts, that would really add to the living's firepower.

6. Bran Will Warg Into The Crypt Dragon Giphy If you're into the Winterfell dragon theory, then you might also be into this theory from Maven_Renee that states how Bran could warg into this dragon. This could be to either fight against the White Walkers or if you think Bran's the Night King, this dragon warging might be what leads to his terrifying transformation.

7. The Crypt Is Protected By Magic Giphy Even before "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" aired, funacct13 threw out the theory that the crypt could be protected with the same type of magic as the Three-Eyed Raven cave. Redditor dc8291 elaborated on this theory by saying that Bran knows if he entered the crypt, this anti-White Walker spell would be broken since he has been marked by the Night King.

8. There's Wildfire Down There Giphy Based on the "Crypts of Winterfell" teaser trailer that showed Jon in the crypts with a greenish glow around his face, jezzcharlie theorized that there could be wildfire down there. While we know there's a bunch of wildfire in King's Landing, it's never been discussed in relation to Winterfell. But it sure would be incredibly helpful in a fight against the White Walkers.