The Bachelorette is about to be in full bloom for spring. One week before Hannah B. starts handing out roses as the newest Bachelorette, ABC is gifting fans with a trip down memory lane. The two-hour special, aptly titled Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!, invites viewers to "celebrate 15 seasons of romance with Chris Harrison as he hits the road with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most memorable dates and unforgettable moments from The Bachelorette history," according to the network.

ABC didn't give any clues as to who may or may not be part of said reunion, so fans will likely have to wait to tune in to the show on Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET to find out more. Some possibilities, however, do include all the past Bachelorettes (in chronological order): Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, Jen Schefft Waterman, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and Becca Kufrin. So start making your wish lists of past faves now.

Following the Bachelorette retrospective, all eyes, of course, will be on Hannah B, who officially began her journey to find love during Bachelor Colton Underwood's After the Final Rose finale episode on March 12. “I feel all the emotions,” she gushed to Harrison. “But honestly, I’m just really grateful for this opportunity.”

ABC/John Fleenor

In a new interview with People, she even admitted that she's ready to get engaged. “This is something I really believe in,” she revealed to the magazine. “And at the end of the day, I want somebody who loves me and chooses me. I’m ready for my moment.”

Harrison first shared the news with her via FaceTime a few weeks ago, which naturally prompted some tears. Hannah B explained her emotional reaction: “It didn’t happen for me with my first time around, but I do believe that it can happen. I’m just really so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I get to continue showing that and that somebody will hopefully share their heart with me.”

Before the announcement was made, many were rooting for the beauty queen to take the Bachelorette throne — though she played coy when asked about her interest in the prospect by Entertainment Tonight at the Feb. 22 taping of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.

"I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself," Hannah B. said at the time. "I think I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person. So, if it could be me, that would be great. I'm really sincere about it."

The Alabama native did also add a promise that nobody could really deny: "I think it'd be damn entertaining — I can guarantee that."

Bachelor Nation will surely be tuning in for that entertainment courtest of Hannah B. come May.