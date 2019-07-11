Guys, I don't know how we've gotten here — but we have finally reached peak Amazon. One very, very savvy woman named Ashley Hicks has thrown a wedding with things from Amazon. By that I mean, with everything being from Amazon. Bucking the trend of expensive weddings, she managed to throw the entire thing together for $3,000 with everything sourced from the online superstore — including her wedding dress. Ashley Hicks is this very clever woman and, if you're looking to throw a wedding on a budget, she's someone you can definitely learn from.

With the average cost of a wedding running from $15,000 up to nearly $40,000, depending on what state you live in, it's really easy to see why people would want to do things differently. When you're struggling with student loan debts and dreaming of a house deposit, the idea of spending a year's income or more on a single day can be hard to justify. That being said, Hicks has gone for one of the most creative solutions that I've ever heard. She explained that she'd find things in stores that she'd like, then look for similar things on the site.

“We bought my dress, shoes, bridesmaid dresses, their shoes, their jewelry, my husband’s suspenders, all the groomsmen’s gifts — except bow ties — our table settings, and the plates, it was a long list,” Hicks told news station ABC 7. And you know what? It all looked fantastic. There's famously an upscaling in prices when you're planning for a wedding — flowers, cakes, and venues can cost way more, just because they're for your big day. Finding ways to save money is definitely a win.

As for wedding dresses, she reportedly looked in more traditional shops, but was put off by the thousand-dollar price tag. But, of course, she found a dressmaker on Amazon, sent her measurements, and the rest was history.

“I paid $100,” Hicks told ABC 7. “Technically, it was $99, but I paid $100 and I think a few cents for tax. She was like, ‘Okay it will be here in two weeks.’ It came, I put it on, and it fit perfectly.” Well, that'll show you.

Even if you don't want to go 100% Amazon for your wedding, there are plenty of ways to save money on wedding planning if you know where to cut corners and where to splurge out. "Eliminate things that are not important to you or don't add value to your priorities," Boston’s Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center’s wedding expert, Leah Malin, previously told Bustle. "Don't feel the pressure to have a completely branded and customized wedding with lots of signage and over-the-top favors if that is not authentic to your taste and style." Plus, shopping locally and in season can help keep the cost down, as can eliminating the little details nobody will remember you anyway. I promise, when you look back at the photos you're not going to be thinking about how you spent $250 on each centerpiece instead of the $25 option.

I've heard of a lot of different ways to keep your wedding within your budget — from keeping the guest list small to keeping everything at the same location to not over-catering (not everyone is going to eat the cake, which is something I will never understand).

That being said, sourcing everything from Amazon has to be the most creative options I've heard yet. Ashley Hicks is one smart bride — so will you be Amazon Priming your big day?