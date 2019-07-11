Is there such a thing as too much cuteness all in one place? Can there be an overload of adorableness? You're about to find out. There's a new Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas opening on Friday, July 12 — and it's all of the pink, kitten-based goodness you could want in one place. Try not to squeal.

I'm talking Hello Kitty food, Hello Kitty merch, and of course, lots and lots of PINK. Hello Kitty does a great pop-up — the Hello Kitty Cafe in Japan was a definite winner — so you can expect great things from this Las Vegas hub. And, if you get there early, you may even snag yourself a Hello Kitty treat for free.

"Hello Las Vegas!" their Facebook page reads. "Come celebrate the grand opening of the Hello Kitty Cafe at The Park Vegas on Friday, July 12th. Treat yourself to a variety of Hello Kitty-themed crafted beverages and delectable sweets. Then, shop the super cute merchandise including exclusive Hello Kitty Cafe mugs, apparel, accessories, and more! Be one of the first to visit the new Mini Cafe Pop-up and receive a free small gift with purchase while supplies last. Plus, meet and greet with Hello Kitty!"

That is exactly the amount of emojis I would expect from a Hello Kitty post. I am satiated.

According to the invite, there are meet and greet times from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Park Vegas. And the food looks amazing. Eater reports that the initial plan is for the pop-up to be around for six months — there will be croissants, donuts, and pastries galore. Plus you can expect lots of drinks, like delicious Hello Kitty iced tea to cool you off on a hot summer's day. One Hello Kitty donut with an iced tea, coming right up.

You can find more information on the Facebook event — but you can be sure to count on a total cuteness overload.

Hello Kitty does a lot — it's basically an empire of cuteness. From the Hello Kitty bullet train to Hello Kitty wines to Hello Kitty accessories (like this adorable bow-shaped water bottle), you can live your best life with Hello Kitty every single step of the way.

Of course, pop-up cafes and restaurants are definitely a thing — so if you're not into Hello Kitty, there's definitely something out there for you. The U.K. has recently seen both a French Bulldog pop-up and a Pomeranian cafe pop-up. And, maybe unsurprisingly, this summer has seen a lot of Stranger Things pop-up fairs. People just love a good themed restaurant, cafe, or celebration — and they will turn the hell up for it. As the saying goes, "If you pop it up, they will come."

Las Vegas may be known as Sin City — home to all things not so pure, but the Hello Kitty Cafe is sure to deliver a huge dose of wholesomeness and cuteness into the most sinful place in America. Whether you come for the pastries, the merch, or just the huge amount of pink, there will be some adorableness ready and waiting for you.