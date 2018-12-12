As Leslie Knope would probably say, "Ain't no party like a Parks and Recreation party." Rashida Jones posted a photo with Amy Poehler and Retta on Instagram on Wednesday proving the comedy's cast is totally amazing and that they really need to reunite. In the picture, the women from the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana squeezed in closely for an extremely adorable selfie. Jones even sweetly captioned the IG, "#parkscrew4life." It's lovely to see that the trio who played Leslie Knope (Poehler), Ann Perkins (Jones), and Donna Meagle (Retta) remain tight-knit.

The three talented ladies reunited for Poehler's Smart Girls 10th Anniversary dinner on Monday in Los Angeles, and, of course, some reminiscing happened. While at the event, Poehler admitted she's ready for a Parks and Rec reunion. "I am technically available," she told Variety. "I have like six of Leslie’s blazers in my closet, so anytime."

That said, Poehler said it all relies on co-creator and executive producer Mike Schur, who is also responsible for another hit comedy currently airing on NBC. "Our king is busy doing his highly successful show, The Good Place," she admitted. "eWe really can’t jump without Mike. So when Mike is good and ready, I'm sure we'll show up like good soldiers."

This isn't the first time the I Feel Bad executive producer has talked about wanting to do a reunion. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May with her former Parks and Rec costar Nick Offerman, Poehler said, "I'll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we'd all do it someday. It'd be amazing."

At the time, Offerman, who played Ron Swanson in the series, joked, "Amy's the boss of the show."

Even Chris Pratt said he'd reprise his role as Andy Dwyer. In June, the Marvel star told E! News, "Oh, man, as long as I'm in town, yeah, I'll do it. It films like 10 minutes from my house so that would be dope. I mean, you can't film Parks and Rec without Andy." He added, "I miss Andy too. I would love it. I know I would do it."

If the comedy were to return in some capacity, Pratt already has a job lined up for Andy. "I think he becomes a weatherman," he told E! News. "He would be a good weatherman. He would have no idea what he's even saying."

Pratt hit the nail on the head. Andy as a weatherman would be a complete disaster, yet oh-so perfect.

Between Poehler's most recent comments and Jones' photo, it sure seems like a reunion of Pawnee's Park and Recreation department could happen in the future. Not only does the cast still love and adore each other, but many of them seem onboard for some type of revival of the beloved comedy.

Who knows what will happen, but let's keep those fingers crossed the cast will one day be back on the small screen creating pure comedic gold. If you think about it, now more than ever the world could use some Parks and Rec goodness.