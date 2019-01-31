In 2015, Sandra Bland was found dead at the Waller County jail, where she was being held after a traffic stop. The same correctional facility is in the news again after a Waller County inmate's death raised similar concerns that arose in Bland's case, as The Houston Chronicle reports.

Evan Lyndell Parker, who was being held at the Waller County jail as a murder suspect, died in the hospital two days after attempting suicide. Parker's death has raised questions about the jail's practices, specifically the frequency with which guards check on inmates, according to The Houston Chronicle. In December, an inspection of the jail found that jailers, who are supposed to observe the inmates face-to-face at least once an hour, had been waiting up to two and a half hours between observations.

Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith said that jail officials had been checking on Parker every 15 minutes, according to KPRC Click2Houston. Bustle has reached out to the Waller County District Court for comment.

"All I can say is, it's extremely unfortunate when it happens," Waller County Judge Trey Duhon told The Houston Chronicle. "Even with the best of precautions, it is always possible that somebody intent on taking their life could be successful. All we can do is make sure we meet guidelines and do the routine checks. At this point, it looks like that was done."

Smith told KPRC Click2Houston that Parker didn't show any signs of being potentially suicidal. According to The Houston Chronicle, jailers have to check on any prisoners who are mentally ill, who have exhibited bizarre behavior, or who are presumed to be potentially suicidal at least once every half hour. In the December 2018 investigation, it was revealed that jailers sometimes went beyond that limit by over an hour.

More to come...