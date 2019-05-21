"I had an abortion back in January 2016 (more reasons why 2016 was a horrible year). The news coming from Georgia, Alabama, and now Missouri, doesn't necessarily bring up negative feelings about my abortion. I had a very positive experience when I had my abortion. I had a really hard pregnancy and I was an emotional mess that day. I felt so taken care of by the nurses and midwives — they really kept me calm throughout. All I felt was a sense of relief when I sat in the recovery room.

There also wasn't a moment since finding out I was pregnant (I was exactly six weeks for reference) that I didn't take for granted how I had the choice and the access to a safe procedure. This week has brought up a lot of feelings of anger that there are politicians who have been trying to chip away at these rights for years.

It just feels like things are out of my control, short of donating to the right causes/non-profits (I set up a monthly donation to Planned Parenthood after my abortion). It was exactly how I felt while I was pregnant. I was witnessing the symptoms change my body in a drastic way and it was unnerving to not have control over it. Maybe I would have found that to be a wonderful experience had I wanted to be pregnant, but instead, I felt trapped. I was grateful knowing that I had easy access to Planned Parenthood (just three stops away on the MTA) and someone willing to pay for it for me. From my experience, I feel a great deal of sympathy for any woman with an unwanted pregnancy that isn't receiving help, let alone politicians trying to make it outright illegal.

I can't say whether I'm managing it well. It's mostly just been me DMing my (female) friends, airing out our frustrations, or tweeting/Instagramming about it. It just feels cathartic to get it out. I don't necessarily air out my frustrations in relation to my own abortion because most people in my inner circle already know about it. … I don't feel like this is about me. I live in a state where I know my reproductive rights are going to be protected no matter what. The women in Alabama, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia do not have that same privilege.

I think it's also important to remember that a lot of people don't actually want to ban abortions. So instead of talking about my own experience, which I think would be a distraction, I'd rather be asking, why are lawmakers not following the will of the people, and what can we do to get those lawmakers out?"