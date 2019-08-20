Is there any chance Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts could ever reunite onscreen? After Adam Brody's recent run-in with his former co-star Rachel Bilson, the answer is well, maybe? In a new red carpet interview, Brody joked about a possible O.C. revival, going as far to reveal the one thing that could entice him back to California.

Last week, Bilson and Brody had a mini-O.C. reunion at JFK airport in New York City that got fans hopes up. Specifically, they hoped that this clandestine meeting could lead to an O.C. revival. Unfortunately, Brody told Entertainment Tonight that two didn't talk shop. "We didn't," Brody said when asked if the topic of a reboot came up in their airport chat. "We talked about rebooting Friends, maybe?" he joked, without elaborating on which Friends character he'd be. "But we didn't talk about a reboot, we talked about old times."

As for whether Brody would be open to an O.C. revival in the future, he told ET there was probably only thing that would make him think about playing Seth again. "So much money!" Brody, who next stars in the horror-comedy Ready or Not, said. "No, I'm just [kidding], but, I don't know." Well, that's not a no, right? So that's something?

What's also something is O.C. creator Josh Schwartz commenting on whether a reboot of the series could actually happen earlier this month. After all, Schwartz's other famous teen drama Gossip Girl is being revived for HBO Max.

"That was brought up at one point," said Schwartz at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, per DigitalSpy, about a possible revival of The O.C. "We were asked about doing a return to The OC to see those kids grown up." But, Schwartz seemed uninterested in the idea of continuing with the same characters. "For us, that was a very, very singular story," he said. "We felt like we completed that tale by the end."

However, should Schwartz change his mind, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier is open to bringing The O.C. back. "There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises," Collier said at TCA, "but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable."

Brody seems to feel the same way about the role. As he told USA Today on Aug. 19, he's "past that" fear that he'll just be Seth Cohen forever. "As much as maybe the audience remembers or might see me as the same character always," he said. "I feel that things come my way that are different enough to satisfy me. I don’t feel pigeonholed.”

Bilson seems to agree that The O.C. was in her past and isn't sure she wants to return to it as an adult. "I don't know what it would look like with our characters being old now," she told E! back in June 2017. "We were riding skateboards on the pier. I don't know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again."

So for now, the only O.C. reunion fans might get is on Instagram when the actors happen to run into one another at the airport.