It seems as if very few celebrities — no matter how famous they get — are immune to feeling starstruck. Such is the case in this particular instance, in which Adele's reaction to Beyoncé's new Netflix special, as reported by BuzzFeed, just goes to show that she's still very much Queen Bey's number one fan.

On April 7, Netflix shared a mysterious post that let many fans to assume a new Beyoncé documentary was on the way. It read "HOMECOMING" in Greek letters, followed by the date April 17, and was plastered onto a yellow and black background.

Shortly thereafter, the trailer for Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé confirmed those assumptions, and a subsequent tweet from Netflix further clarified that it would feature "an in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement." To say that fans straight-up lost their minds over the news would be an understatement — and as it turns out, Adele proved no exception.

On April 11, Adele shared some screenshots from a conversation with one of her friends via Instagram, in which she purported that Netflix's first teaser post was, in fact, alluding to Beyoncé. Based on the fact that Adele posted the screenshot, the blue messages on the right appear to be hers. "Wait why do you think this is beyonce?" she asked her friend, and then exclaimed, "Oh my dayyyyyyyyyysssss."

The Grammy-winning singer's pal then replied, "it's the same colours from the first [Coachella 2018] show and the theme was black colleges," she said. "Yes ma'am," Adele confirmed. "AND JUST COZ I FEEL IT," her friend added. "she's like yeah-I'll drop it exactly a year later." In her next text, the friend admitted, "tbh I have the whole show on my desktop and watch it whenever I'm feeling sh*t/at least once a month BUT I NEED THAT HD SH*T." Same here.

The next screenshot appeared to be of a conversation that occurred in the wake of the actual trailer drop. "Why does she always know when I need her," Adele asked. "IM NOT READY," her friend wrote, followed by a string of texts that read, "I needed her so much this week! F*CK," "watch the trailer!," "would it be weird to talk about beyonce in therapy?"

Naturally, that last text garnered a slew of laughing-crying face emojis from the singer. "It's going to take every bit of strength I have to not watch it before I get on the plane," her friend wrote. "You better not," Adele responded. What a starstruck opus.

Adele has long-been known as a massive Beyoncé fan. She's sung her praises on numerous occasions, but one of the most memorable occasions happened during the 2017 Grammys. Both singers were up for Album of the Year — Adele for 25, Beyoncé for Lemonade — and after Adele won, she paid respect to Queen B in her acceptance speech.

She said, in part, "I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé." She continued, "You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel — the way that you make my black friends feel—is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you, I always have, and I always will."

Clearly, that was no exaggeration. In fact, Adele might even love Beyoncé now more than ever. We'll have to wait for future text confirmation, though.