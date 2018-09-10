Pretty much every pop-culture enthusiast has strong opinions on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's relationship, especially since the duo just got engaged in July. Fans aren't the only people who have commented on their romance, though. Her uncle Alec Baldwin shared relationship advice for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in a recent interview with Us Weekly. Just in case anyone is a little fuzzy on the details, given the amount of Baldwin family members in the spotlight, Alec and Hailey are related because he's the older brother of Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin.

Alec shared his wish for his niece and her future husband, telling Us Weekly:

"People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other."

That seems simple enough, and honestly, something that most couples should emphasize, but this pairing isn't like "most couples" in existence. Alec pointed out, "Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career."

Yes, he does. Thankfully his fiancée was a fan of his music long before they actually started dating. Alec's daughter Ireland (aka Hailey's cousin) even congratulated Hailey on the engagement by referencing Bieber's own lyrics. It's not "typical" for most people to get engaged to her favorite musical artist. Now, that is a superfan's dream come true.

Hailey's uncle even compared her relationship with Bieber to the one he has with his own wife Hilaria Baldwin. Alec shared some background information: "I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago. And my wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids."

So what does this have to do with Hailey's relationship? The Saturday Night Live star shared, "The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family." He continued,

"There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that. If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together."

"You gotta stay together" is such simple advice, but it really does make a whole lot of sense. Relationships are difficult enough, just imagine being that level of busy and having the spotlight shining at pretty much all times. An emphasis on staying together is very important for these celebrities to make their romance works. Uncle knows best, especially in this instance.

Alec is not the only one who's commented on Hailey's relationship. Billy Baldwin, another one of her famous uncles, incorporated his own love life into some advice for his niece and her future husband. According to a July Us Weekly article, Billy discussed the relationship on the Canadian entertainment news series ETALKOpens a New Window. He said,

"I met [wife] Chynna [Phillips] when I was 27, and I got married at 33 and I became a father at 37 … You don’t have to follow that timetable at all, but you’re 21."

He revealed, "I said, ‘Please enjoy your engaged life. Please enjoy your married life. You’re 21; you have the rest of your life to have kids.’"

Hailey's famous uncles aren't the only ones who have been a part of the young couple's relationship. In fact, Stephen is the one who introduced his daughter to her now-fiancé all the way back in 2009.

Stephen also tweeted (and then deleted) about the engagement in July. He wrote,

"Sweet smile on my face ! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats"

Hailey and Bieber have their fans on board with their relationship, and her famous family members are giving them a lot of support. It seems like everything is perfectly falling into place for this couple.