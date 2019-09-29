This power-couple puts family first. On Saturday, Alex Rodriguez shared an engagement party photo with Jennifer Lopez from their engagement party, and the post highlights the couple's shared family values. Moving one step closer to the wedding day, the two stars reportedly hosted the elegant engagement celebration at singer Carole Bayer Sager's home in Los Angeles, as per E! News. Rodriguez and Lopez's kids were by their side for the evening, which is fitting for a couple who have often spoke about their mutual commitment to making their blended family a priority.

On Instagram, Rodriguez posed with Lopez for an engagement party photo, in which both sit at a table with white flowers and candlelight. The former NBL star captioned the picture with a sweet message about spending the evening with his loved ones, writing: "So great celebrating with family and close friends last night."

In addition to being surrounded by family, Lopez and Rodriguez chose to celebrate their upcoming nuptials with a handful of their close friends. Among party guests were Leah Remini, Angelo Pagan, and Benny Medina, as per E! News. Ryan Seacrest, who is also a friend of the couple, was in attendance as well.

Friends and fans showed their support in the comments on ARod's Instagram post. Jeff Lee, who is CFO of AROD Corp and JLOBeauty, wrote, "A night to remember, with so many more to come!!!" Athlete Demi Bagby commented, "Cuties", and health coach Massy Arias wrote, "Goals."

Rodriguez also shared several family moments from the engagement party on his Instagram Story. He captioned a picture posing with Lopez and their daughters Ella and Emme, "Fun night with family" with two heart emojis.

The proud father also posted a candid photo smiling with Ella, captioning the picture with simply her name and more heart emojis.

In the past, Lopez and Rodriguez have discussed how well their blended family gets along. Both stars have children from prior relationships, the Hustlers actor has two 11 year-old twins named Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is also father to two daughters Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, as per People.

Back in December of 2018, Lopez said the couple's kids became close from the start of their relationship in an interview with People. "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” she told the outlet. "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away." Rodriguez also shared his appreciation for their family life during the interview. He said: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Rodriguez often posts pictures of the couple's family quality time on social media. On March 30, Rodriguez posted a family photo from the sidelines of Yankees game on Instagram, writing, "A perfect Saturday afternoon. Family. Friends. And a game at @yankees Stadium! #PinstripePride #NYC #BronxBombers#HomeSweetHome @mlb @jlo." On August 14, the A-RODCorp founder posed with Lopez and their family on Instagram, writing, "This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst."

Lopez has also shares plenty of family pictures on Instagram. In early August, the Hustlers star posted a photo from a family vacation, writing, "connecting with faith and family at the Via Dolorosa and the church of the holy sepulcher." Back in April, Lopez also posted a silly candid photo with Rodriguez and her twins, writing, "I love you #familia."

From the start, this superstar couple's bond seemed built on family bond. Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March, sharing the news with fans on Instagram. There's no word yet on a wedding date, but when the two do tie the knot, their family will be front and center.