Alexis Bledel's 2018 Golden Globes Outfit Is Black, White, & Beautiful

Before we dive into how gorgeous Alexis Bledel's 2018 Golden Globes look is, let's first address what's on everyone's mind — why didn't she get a nomination for her role in The Handmaid's Tale? But really — fans of the show and of course, fans of Bledel are livid, and it's not a bias. In September, the 36-year-old actress walked away with her first Emmy for Guest Actress in a Drama Series. In March,Vanity Fair went so far as to call Bledel the "secret weapon" for the show's success. So while she has been celebrated for her performance by critics and even won an Emmy, it's unfortunate that she was not able to nab a nomination at the Golden Globes. All good though, says Bledel — or at least that's what her beautiful ensemble and the confident manner in which she's carrying herself tonight is saying.

Bledel stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless white and black Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with beautiful black petal embellishments across her left shoulder. She wore her hair down and straight and kept her makeup fresh, but minimal with a pop of color on her lips. To add some drama to her ensemble, Bledel carried a black crystal Onna Ehrlich clutch and long diamond drop earrings. The entire look is true to Bledel's style — classic with a fun twist, whether it's a pop of color or a playful detail, like the metallic beading on her sleek black gown from the Emmys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It should also come as no surprise that Bledel decided to wear black this evening, along with a majority of her fellow actresses and actors at the Golden Globes, in a powerful act of protest against sexual harassment allegations in the industry. While she isn't always super loud about her activism, she makes her beliefs known in her own way. At the Emmys, Bledel spoke about The Handmaid's Tale's partnership with Change.org during her acceptance speech, and said that she wanted "to encourage us all to take action, sign up, speak up and stay awake." She also wore an ACLU ribbon on her dress at the Emmys and last January, during a press tour for The Handmaid's Tale, spoke out about how the show's message is "more relevant now than ever" given the political climate.

It is so exciting for fans of Bledel to finally see the actress get the recognition she deserves for her work. And tonight, it's obvious that Bledel is so proud of herself too — she's literally glowing! In an interview with with Bustle's Sydney Bucksbaum, Bledel shares that this role was her most personal one yet. While it is a strikingly different show than her beloved Gilmore Girls, Bledel could not have done this role justice without all the years of playing Rory. "Gilmore Girls was a great training ground for me for this. And now this certainly raises the bar in terms of what I look for in a character. I hope I get to play similarly complex characters moving forward. It's fulfilling," she tells Bucksbaum.

While she may not be going home with her own Golden Globes trophy tonight, Bledel still walks away a winner in her fans' eyes.