All The Looks At The 2019 Grammys Prove It's The Most Exciting Show Of Awards Season

By
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's official: Awards season is in full swing. We've already seen the glitz and glam from the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards and while those red carpets were both fabulous AF, there's something fashion and beauty aficionados look forward to most about the Grammys red carpet. What is it? Well, not only does this particular awards show invite the most famous and talented musicians in the industry to flaunt their stuff, but it also is a little less serious and arguably a lot more fun than the Oscars or the Emmys. Celebrities are not afraid to step out in their boldest, brightest, and most risqué ensembles (we're looking at you, Jennifer Lopez) and do the absolute most when it comes to their hair and makeup looks (all hail Queen Rihanna).

This year's Grammys attendee list is insanely star-studded, so you can guarantee there will be some jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet. Alicia Keys will be hosting the show, legend Dolly Parton will receive a special tribute, and Jada Pinkett Smith will be among this year's presenters. We haven't even gotten to the performers yet, so brace yourselves, people. Cardi B, Travis Scott, Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga, and Diana Ross are just a handful of the musicians who are going to take the stage on music's biggest night.

You won't want to miss a single look from this year's red carpet, so without further ado, here they are.

Eve

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diplo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saint Heart

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fatoumata Diawara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Margo Price

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gray

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tierra Whack

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Weezer

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tayla Parx

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leon Bridges

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofi Tukker

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Questlove

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ricky Martin

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maren Morris

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlie Puth

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images