There were oodles of gorgeous looks that graced the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet this evening, but one trend seemed to stand out more than others. Sure, suiting and pink gowns also had their moments, but it was the puffy, voluminous statement sleeve that really caught our attention at this star-studded awards show.

Puffy sleeves have been a major trend over the last few seasons, whether they appeared on sweet and colorful cropped versions for spring and summer or spotted on cozy sweaters for the cooler fall and winter months. But the celebrities at this year's Golden Globes awards really took the look to a new level with their designer ensembles. Who knew puffy sleeves could be so elevated and chic? These actors (and their stylists) did.

From Gwyneth Paltrow's sheer Fendi poufs to Beyoncé's major metallic moment, here were the major puffy sleeve moments at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Gwyneth Paltrow Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow's sheer sleeves on this Fendi Couture gown prove that puffy sleeves = just as sexy as no sleeves.

Dakota Fanning Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Fanning's giving us major Cinderella vibes with these sweet puffy lavender sleeves.

Zoey Deutch George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images As if the color of her gown wasn't a statement enough, the bishop sleeves on Deutch's dress really make this Fendi number a standout.

Kaitlyn Dever Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We love everything about this bold, floral-print gown, but the puffy sleeves are definitely our favorite part.

Olivia Colman Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Olivia Colman's sleeves are so lovely, a fan tweeted that they want to live in them.

Isla Fisher Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While most of the statement sleeves of the evening have been more of the puffier, cap-sleeve style, Isla Fisher's drapey, puffy bell sleeves are still just as major.

Beyoncé Beyoncé didn't walk the red carpet, so she surprised fans when she — and her incredible metallic gold sleeves — graced the screen during the show.

Patricia Arquette Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images While her acceptance speech was the real star of tonight's show, Patricia Arquette's sleeves still made a bit of a statement.

Cate Blanchett Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Leave it to Cate Blanchett to make the puffy sleeve trend her own with these stunning pleated fan-like sleeves.