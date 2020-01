Well, look who's awards season official — Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. The couple, who posed in public for the first time outside The Beverly Hilton red carpet, sparked dating rumors after being spotted at an Oklahoma Starbucks in late December 2019.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

More to come...