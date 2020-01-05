All The Sheer Dresses At The 2020 Golden Globes

Awards season has officially begun, and if the style from the first red carpet is any indicator, fashion fans are in for a thrilling ride for the next few weeks. Trends have already begun to emerge, and the sheer dresses at the 2020 Golden Globes prove the look hasn't gone anywhere.

The Golden Globes red carpet gives viewers one of the most unique experiences during awards season because it brings together stars from both film and television. From the famous women of Big Little Lies and the cast of Succession to film actors like Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson, there's even more fashion to see on this carpet thanks to the show's celebration of all acting mediums — and attendees didn't disappoint.

With all red carpets, trends nearly always emerge, but a perennial favorite is sheer dresses. From frocks like the naked look Beyoncé rocked at the 2015 Met Gala to more subtle uses of translucent paneling, like Constance Wu's 2019 Golden Globes gown, celebs are fans of a good sheer moment. That hasn't changed at the 2020 Golden Globes.

If, like some of your celeb faves, you can't get enough of the look, here's every sheer dress at the show so far.

Erin Lim

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

E! correspondent Erin Lim chose a sparkling gossamer, nude illusion gown for the red carpet.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Rossi's white, bold lace gown allows for the perfect peep of sheer to see the black details beneath.

Joey King

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Joey King's structural, knee-length frock featured a hint of sheer detailing along the neckline.

Julia Butters

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's Julia Butters wore the sweetest sheer floral frock with a black velvet bow around the waist.

Lulu Wang

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Director of The Farewell Lulu Wang took a structural approach to suiting with sheer black fabric comprising the sleeves and neckline.

