All The Stephen King Easter Eggs In 'Castle Rock' Season 2

Spoilers ahead for Episodes 1-3 of Castle Rock Season 2. Castle Rock Season 2 may only be loosely connected to Season 1, but it still has plenty of Stephen King Easter Eggs. In the three episodes released thus far, it primarily draws from three of King's novels: 1991's Needful Things, 1975's Salem's Lot, and 1987's Misery, the last of which is most prominent, considering Season 2 follows Misery villain Annie Wilkes (played by Lizzie Caplan). However, the story unfolds before the events of Misery, instead functioning like a prequel.

Season 2 also features Pop Merrill (played by Shawshank Redemption's Tim Robbins), a character mentioned in Needful Things, as well as his nephew Ace, who is a major character in Needful Things but may be best remembered as the antagonist of the movie Stand By Me, based on King's short story "The Body." Finally, Season 2 introduces the neighboring town Jerusalem's Lot, also known as Salem's Lot, which is a King novel about vampires.

Like Season 1, there are some meta references too. The Castle Rock opening credits highlight pages from King's works that inspired the series. As for the rest of the Easter eggs, here's a detailed breakdown (which will be updated throughout the season).

Episode 1, "Let The River Run"

When Annie Wilkes is introduced, she's decorating her nurse's uniform with pigs. In the novel Misery, Annie has a pet pig that she names after her favorite character — and a statue version of said pig plays a role in her ultimate death.

The fact that Annie's daughter is named Joy, the emotional opposite of misery, is also a callback to the book.

Annie and Joy are searching for "The Laughing Place," a concept taken from Joel Chandler Harris' Uncle Remus tales that Annie references in Misery.

Annie's car crashes in Castle Rock, and Misery begins with a car crash too.

The Merrill family owns the junk shop Emporium Galorium, a key location in Needful Things that also shows up in Pet Sematary and a novella called "The Sun Dog."

Joy tells her mom that she feels "cabin fever-y" after being cooped up in Star Gazer Lodge. The psychological effects of cabin fever is a major theme of The Shining, as well as Misery.

Episode 2, "New Jerusalem"

Killing Ace Merrill didn't totally stick, which may have something to do with the haunted construction site where Annie dumped his body — and could be a reference to Pet Sematary, in which a burial ground brings dead pets (and people) back to life.

After dumping Ace's body, Annie winds up in a long tunnel that leads to the Marsten House, a key location in Salem's Lot.

There were a number of Cujo references in Season 1, so keep an eye on Ace's dog just in case.

Episode 3, "Ties That Bind"

Joy's new friend Chance knocks on her door and asks if she wants to go look for a dead guy. Teenagers hiking in pursuit of a dead body happens to be the plot of Stand By Me/"The Body." In King's story, Ace Merrill trails the young heroes, and in Castle Rock he's the dead guy in question.

In self-defense, Joy drugs her mother and ties her to the bed — which is what Annie does to an unsuspecting author in Misery. She even enters a scene asking, "Are you ready?" which is a reference to Annie asking. "Are you ready for the next chapter?" in Misery.

When Ace returns from the dead, he tells his dad that he's been in Derry, the town plagued by a murderous clown named Pennywise in It.

Back at the Marsten House, a real estate agent mentions Hubie Marsten, who infamously killed his wife prior to the events of Salem's Lot.

Greg Grunberg's appearance as a cop isn't a Stephen King Easter Egg, but Grunberg is a JJ Abrams Easter Egg. Abrams is an executive producer on Castle Rock, and his pal frequently appears in his projects.

