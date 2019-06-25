Two years after getting engaged live on Big Brother Season 20, Bayleigh and Swaggy C are married...they just managed to keep it a secret for almost a year. Initially, Us Weekly reported that the couple was planning a September 2019 wedding. But in January 2020, the two revealed in a YouTube video that they'd actually gotten married in secret on Feb. 17, 2019, aka Swaggy's birthday. It was an intimate occasion, and only their parents and siblings knew.

However, they were also planning a bigger wedding bash for all of their friends, family, and even some fans which was scheduled to happen on May 25, 2020 (aka Bayleigh's birthday) on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Neither Bayleigh nor Swaggy have said anything about postponing the ceremony, but now that much of the world is staying inside and avoiding international travel in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus, it will likely need to be pushed back.

It's unfortunate timing, but Swaggy and Bayleigh have already weathered a lot of obstacles together and come out stronger. After Big Brother ended, they revealed on YouTube that Bayleigh had gotten pregnant in the Big Brother house, only to miscarry in the Jury House later that season.

"It would have been a blessing, and we were both really excited when we found out," Bayleigh said of the pregnancy. "And we were both, really, really upset when we found out we lost it." Ultimately, though, Swaggy said the experience brought them closer together.

"People keep saying I'm proposing because she got pregnant, and that's not the case at all," Swaggy said in the video, adding:

"Going through that process, and creating a child, but also losing a child with her made me realize that this is my girl and I'm going to marry her. I don't care if we've only been together 23 days. I don't care. This is the one I want to spend the rest of my life with ... I didn't propose because of that situation alone ... I love her. The situation made us stronger."

With that behind them, it seems like Bayleigh and Swaggy will be able to breeze by a potential wedding postponement, especially considering they are already married. For now, they have each other, a new place together in Los Angeles, and a puppy on the way that will keep them plenty busy (in the YouTube video where they talked about their May wedding date, the couple revealed that they're also adopting a dog). And they get to watch themselves compete on the new season of The Challenge while cooped up inside. Do they also have some new prize money to be excited about? We'll have to watch and see.

