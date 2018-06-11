Did you know that Amy Schumer scored a 2018 Tony nomination? She did — true story! The hilarious comic is nominated for Lead Actress in a Play for her work in Meteor Shower, which marked her Broadway debut. She didn't disappoint on the red carpet for the ceremony! Amy Schumer's 2018 Tony Awards dress was an LBD and as awesome as the fact that the multi-talented and multi-faceted superstar earned a nom. Go Amy!

The Schum wore a sleeveless and clingy black dress. An LBD is always an acceptable choice for a red carpet awards show and the newly-married Schumer went with it. It boasted several of her signatures.

Her signature, long blonde locks were worn swept off her face in a bun.

Schumer doesn't get nearly enough credit for how good she always looks at major Hollywood events such as this. Her glamour is always on point — yet it's hardly as discussed as much as that of her peers. Her consistent string of red carpet appearances, including her 2018 Tonys ensemble, could change all of that and propel her to the forefront of red carpet fashion conversations moving forward.

One recognizable element that Schumer rocks on red carpet events and at awards shows is that she is always sexy AF, and often wears body conscious head-to-toe black dresses.

Schumer's style is consistent but classic, and it's clear that she's comfortable with her sense of style. Her 2018 Tonys dress had quite a slit that would show off a little leg with movement.

Sometimes, going with basic black is the best fashion choice a celeb can make. Schumer opted for the classic, non-trendy, and appropriate hue. It totally looked like a dress that Jennifer Aniston may have opted for, too!

If this silhouette looks familiar, that's because it is.

The actor wore a similar cut earlier this year — only this dress was a mix of red and pink. It showed some leg.

Schumer shared this image while prepping for the 2018 Tonys ceremony... with her cute pooch. They were banishing dark circles with skincare — and fur care! They didn't simply have a matching pre-show ritual. The pup matched the color of her gown.

While hanging at the 2016 Golden Globes with her BFF Jennifer Lawrence, Schumer was Old Hollywood glam with her full and dramatic gown. It had a modern flair, thanks to those pockets.

Schumer likes to show a little skin here and there — her 2018 Golden Globes dress boasted a statement slit and and peek-a-boo bodice. It also represented Hollywood's commitment to #MeToo with its hue as celebs wore black in a show of solidarity with the movement at the event.

At the 2015 Emmys, Schumer rocked a mermaid look. Her teal frock had a fishtail silhouette, while her blonde locks were swept away from her face in a messy updo. The funny lady looked amazing, as always. Because when doesn't she?!

You can see that she has a signature, which she plays with in terms of color and fabric. She loves to show off her arms and shoulders. She likes curve-hugging materials. She isn't afraid to play peek-a-boo and to show some skin.

With the 2018 Tonys in the rearview, there is one takeaway. Amy Schumer is not just a gut-bustlingly funny comic. She is also a Tony nominee (and maybe even a winner?) and a fashion force to be reckoned with. She is "one to watch" and we continue to look forward to seeing what she wears on red carpets and at major Hollywood awards shows.