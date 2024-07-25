Katy Perry Served Kim Kardashian Vibes In A Totally Deconstructed Look

Katy Perry has been on a world tour — of fashion. The singer has been promoting her new single “Woman’s World” and upcoming album, 143, and giving fans many daring looks in the process.

Perry’s 143 visuals have been a fashion show in itself, with Perry wearing everything from metal rings as lingerie to a heart-shaped breastplate on her album artwork. But now, she’s continued her sartorial streak on the streets with her latest eye-catching ensemble.

Katy’s Deconstructed Look

On July 25, Perry stepped out for an interview on Capitol Breakfast Radio in London, looking like she had gone into her closet, put together a casual yet sophisticated look, and promptly tore it apart. She wore a fitted T-shirt maxidress with ruffles on the sides that gave it a distressed effect.

Katy Perry arrives for Capital Breakfast Radio interview on July 25, 2024 in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The stretched-out ruffles continue throughout the entire dress, with a floor-length maxi skirt that starts dark gray and leads to a contrasting black hem. That’s not mentioning the oversized “Planet Earth” graphic in the center.

Perry completed her look with a simple leather handbag, heeled platform boots, and black shades — pulling the focus to her perfectly distressed pieces. Somewhere, Kim Kardashian is taking notes.

Perry’s Orange Mini

Perry’s deconstructed outfit is a newer aesthetic for her, considering how she’s typically been gravitating toward naked looks and eye-popping statement pieces for her new era. On the same day, she posted an Instagram video to promote an upcoming Australian performance in a much more typical Perry-esque ensemble.

The star donned a neon orange set tailor-made for the stage. It included a cropped leather jacket belted over a matching tank top and a zip-up ruffled mini-skirt.

Instagram / Katy Perry

Whether she’s hitting the stage or strutting down the street, Perry has become a pro at making fashion look effortless.