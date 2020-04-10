Cooking is about to get a lot more funny: Amy Schumer is returning to TV with a show on Food Network. And the comedian will tackle something she's never done before: learn to cook in quarantine. The series will follow Schumer and her professional chef husband Chris Fischer in half-hour, self-filmed episodes as they prepare dishes in isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The cooking network will release an eight-episode series with the working title Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, set to debut in the spring, per Variety’s exclusive. While Fischer will tackle much of the cooking (and use farm fresh ingredients), Schumer will prepare cocktails in the episodes that will include themes like pasta, tacos, fridge clean up, and more. In a statement issued on Friday, Schumer added that she and Fischer will donate to The Coalition of Immokalee Workers' Fair Food Program and domestic violence organizations during these unprecedented times.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” Schumer said. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers.” Because it’s “more important than ever to look out for one another,” Schumer added, “Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us.”

Schummer might seem like an odd fit for the Food Network, but her husband is more than qualified to hve his own cooking show. Fischer is a chef and farmer who runs Beetlebung Farm, a family-owned vegetable farm and farm stand, in Martha’s Vineyard. He also co-authored the 2015 cookbook, The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha's Vineyard, which won a James Beard Award in 2016. Fischer wed Schumer in February 2018, and they share one son together.

In an interview with Extra two months after their nuptials, Schumer opened up about her marriage to Fischer. “I’m really happy. I was not going to settle,” she said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll die alone and that sounds fine’ and then I met this dude.” Schumer added, “He’s really fun, he’s really smart, and I just fell in love with this idiot.” And though the two tend to keep a low public profile, thanks to Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, fans are finally going to get to fall in love with Fischer, and his delicious dishes, too.

