On Monday, Dec. 9, Fleabag's Hot Priest Andrew Scott reacted to his Golden Globes nomination by confirming that, yes, he is eager to work with the show's mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge again. In a new interview with Deadline, Scott revealed that he was eating a cookie when he got the call about his nom, and he promptly called Fleabag star and creator Waller-Bridge for a "bit of a scream fest." His role as Hot Priest earned the prolific Irish actor his first Golden Globes nomination — he's competing in the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television category — and given how thoroughly his character has permeated the zeitgeist, it's no wonder why.

Although he somehow missed out on an Emmy nomination, Scott's role as a priest struggling with his faith as he falls in love with Fleabag was revelatory for the Sherlock and Black Mirror star. And more than anything else, he hopes his nomination (as well as the show's other Globes nods) will lead even more people to the Amazon Prime Video comedy.

"It sounds like a cliché, but what awards talk and nominations do is make people say 'I must watch that show' and never have I been in a show where I've said that I want people to watch this," he told Deadline. "It’s funny and sometimes comedy is seen as a lesser art form but to my mind, comedy like this can break your heart and be so sensitive and generous, it’s genuinely special."

Season 2 of Fleabag was certainly the kind of comedy that could shatter hearts and evoke belly laughs, often in the same scene. A big part of the show's magic came from the natural chemistry between Scott and Waller-Bridge. The two previously worked together in the 2009 play Roaring Trade, and when it came time to cast Hot Priest, Waller-Bridge immediately thought of her former co-star, according to The Guardian. "It couldn’t have been anyone else," the Fleabag creator told the publication via email. "Andrew has the charisma of 10 people rolled into one."

Waller-Bridge's enthusiasm for working with Scott is 100% mutual. So much so that the two may already be collaborating on another project. "There are plans to work together again, which I'm really, really excited about," Scott shared with Deadline. "It's very rare that you're able to make something of this calibre with somebody who is so generous and fun and you adore as a person. The more of that the better, as far as I’m concerned, there’s absolutely future stuff coming up."

For now, Scott isn't sharing what his next collaboration with Waller-Bridge will be, but he's definitely staying busy post his role as Hot Priest. Up next, he has a starring role in The Golden Compass Season 2 as Colonel John Parry, and he's set to play the titular Ripley in Showtime's upcoming drama about a grifter. Additionally, the Sherlock actor also has a role in the Golden Globe nominated film 1917.

Whether or not he takes home the Golden Globe, Scott's Fleabag role has already been career-defining — and he's confidant that it will lead to more work with the brilliant Waller-Bridge in the future.