What a difference a year makes. Andy Cohen's 51st birthday was his best one yet. This year, Cohen celebrated with "the best birthday present of all" — his son Benjamin. As fans likely know, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host welcomed his first child Benjamin Allen Cohen on Feb. 4 via surrogate. And his life has completely changed ever since.

While Cohen got plenty of gifts and shoutouts on social media from celebrities and Bravolebrities, nothing can stack up to quality time with his son. On Sunday, June 2, Cohen shared a photo with Benjamin on Instagram and wrote, "I got the best birthday present of all..."

Of course, Cohen's birthday post received a lot of response from Real Housewives, celebrities, and fans. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards commented, "Oh, yes you did. Cannot get over him. You two are twins." New York Housewife Dorinda Medley shared a similar sentiment: "Yes you do! The sweetest picture ever! Happy Birthday." Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania commented, "It doesn't get any better than that!"

Meanwhile, Marc Consuelos said, "You got that right. Happy bday Andy!!" Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg wrote, "You guys deserve each other. God bless you."

Clearly, everyone agrees that Benjamin really is the best birthday gift that the proud dad could ever have. Not only that, but Cohen's parenthood journey has been a gift to the Bravo fanatics as well.

Cohen publicly revealed that he was expecting his first child during a December 2018 episode of WWHL. He was surrounded by OG Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, and Kyle Richards. It didn't seem like it could get any better than that, but it did.

In January, that same group of OGs threw the most epic baby shower in Los Angeles. Cohen and Real Housewives stars from every city danced on tables during what had to be the most fun baby shower of all time.

There was even another baby shower thrown by his famous friends Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Aside from changing Cohen's life, little Benjamin has brought joy to many others. He can even refer to Anderson Cooper as his uncle.

Out of the Real Housewives stars, Kyle was the first one to meet Benjamin. In a February interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, she shared, "I'm so in love with him I can't even take it." She even remarked, "It's literally like holding Andy without the suit on, like a little Andy." Aww!

And it gets even cuter. On April 8, Cohen proudly shared a photo of Benjamin following in his footsteps by shooting some side-eye. Like father, like son.

Even though Cohen's world is full of so many fabulous people, no one compares to the true star of his life. There was no better way for him to celebrate his birthday than to spend time with his son Benjamin. There's no doubt that this past year has been Cohen's best one yet. Now we just have to wait around and see how they celebrate Benjamin's first birthday.