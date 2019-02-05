The Bravo family just welcomed its newest member, as Andy Cohen announced the birth of his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, on Feb. 4. In honor of the happy news, Bravo stars and celebrities reacted to the birth of Andy Cohen's baby, who was born via surrogate. And, like the rest of the world, they were so overjoyed to hear of the child's arrival.

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to share the amazing news, in which he posted a photo of himself cuddling his newborn son. He also revealed the name of his little one and the special connection that the moniker has to one of his dear family members. In the caption for the post, he wrote:

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

The birth comes only about a month after he made the surprising announcement that he would become a father during a late December episode of WWHL. In response to the news, stars everywhere sent their well wishes to the host. Naturally, celebrities and Bravolebrities alike couldn't help but gush over Cohen's latest good news once again.

Here's a round-up of some of the many star-studded reactions.

John Mayer

Cohen's good friend John Mayer, who was the only non-Bravo adjacent guest at the WWHL host's star-studded baby shower, posed a photo of the adorable gift he's undoubtedly going to send the new dad's way.

Nene Leakes

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes was over the moon about Cohen's baby news, writing, "I’m shaking! The tears and joy i feel for you right now! I just can’t believe this...ANDY U ARE A DAD😮 @bravoandy congratulations."

Lisa Rinna

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna called back to her table dancing moves at the Housewives-filled baby shower to celebrate Cohen's baby news.

Hoda Kotb

Today host Hoda Kotb sent some love Cohen's way by posting a quote in honor of the news. The quote read, "For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you." He responded to Kotb's message in total agreement with a simple, "Amen."

D'Andra Simmons

Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons had some incredibly sweet words for her boss as she said, "I’m so elated for you @Andy. You will be an amazing father like the amazing boss you are!!"

Bethenny Frankel

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel congratulated her boss on his big news by posting a photo of Cohen with his super cute fur baby and wrote, "Make room for one more...Benjamin Allen Cohen has arrived! ♥️"

Brandi Glanville

Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville wrote a kind message in honor of the birth of baby Benjamin. She also joked that, with the arrival of his son, Cohen has a new "boss" that's going to rule the household.

Kyle Richards

There were also plenty of stars who commented directly on Cohen's Instagram post with some congratulatory messages, like the baby shower organizer herself, Kyle Richards.

Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval expressed his excitement and wrote that baby Benjamin "is so lucky to have a living example like u!" How sweet (and accurate).

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union, who also recently welcomed her first child via surrogate in November, definitely understands the joy that Cohen's feeling. She wrote, "Congrats!!!!!! That skin to skin action is the best!!"

Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay, Teresa Giudice, congratulated her boss by saying, "Congratulations Daddy on your precious bundle of joy Benjamin."

Anna Faris

Anna Faris managed to get a joke in as she congratulated Cohen. She wrote, "Are you ready for breastfeeding? It's harder than it looks."

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell spoke the truth when she shared, "Congratulations @bravoandy you are going to be most amazing Daddy yo your bundle of Joy Benjamin !!!!"

Mariah Carey

The legend herself, Mariah Carey, wrote, "Congratulations and Mazel Tov, Andy!! Can't wait to meet Benjamin, he's very lucky to have you as a dad."

Kelly Ripa

Cohen's longtime bestie, Kelly Ripa, shared such a sweet message and said, "He's perfect! Like father, like son," and included a slew of heart emojis to boot.

Based on all of these lovely reactions, the newest member of the extended Bravo fam, baby Benjamin, is clearly already surrounded by so much love.