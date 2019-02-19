Bringing a child into the world is a major decision, not to mention a big life change. Andy Cohen's reason for wanting a child stemmed from exactly that. Not only was he ready to shake up his life, but he also felt like something was missing. For the Bravo star, becoming a father felt like the next logical and fulling step for him as a person.

While appearing on Tuesday's Today show, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host opened up about what truly pushed him to become a first-time and single dad to his sweet baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen.

Like many individuals have done at one point or another, Cohen started to analyze his life. He explained to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie,

"I think I was getting to a point in my life where I was looking at: Where am I going? And where am I headed? And what do I want for the rest of my life?"

He continued,

"Writing two books, publishing two books that were diaries of my life really caused me to look at how I was living my life every day. I published three years of my diaries. I was like, 'Wow. I could keep putting the same book out every year or I could do something different. I don't think this is all there is for me.'"

As everyone knows, Cohen became a father to Benjamin via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019 and he hasn't regretted the choice for one minute. While on Today, he hilariously described what it feels like to stare at his son. He revealed,

"I look at him the way I used to look at Instagram. I just sit and stare at him. I'm like, 'Well, this is more interesting than a bunch of hot guys on my feed.'"

And when the late-night talk show host comes home after a long day of work or after a night out with friends, knowing his son is waiting for him fills Cohen's love tank up to the top. "There is a comfort in knowing that he's there waiting for me," he told Kotb and Guthrie, before adding,

"I went out for my first night away from him, just for dinner with friends the other night, and I was sitting there and I realized, 'Wow! I love it that he's there at home for me.' It's an anchor. It's my family. I was like, 'I love this feeling.'"

Cohen also credits Kotb for helping him in making such a life-altering decision at this stage in his adult life. For those unaware, in February 2017 and at the age of 52, Kotb revealed she adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy. Her story and journey influenced Cohen greatly. He also revealed he spoke with Kotb about whether he should adopt or choose the surrogacy route.

He told Kotb Tuesday morning, "You were a great help to me and inspiring to me. I was wondering, 'Can I do this at this moment in my life?' I'm 50. OK? Let's be real here."

And just look at him now. Cohen couldn't be happier. In the end, the major life change of welcoming a child into the world turned out to not only be Cohen's greatest joy, but also helped make his fatherhood dreams a reality.